* Central bank signals tighter grip on liquidity

* Bond yields rise, shares up

* Yapi Kredi Sigorta shares tumble on Allianz deal (Updates prices, adds detail, writes through)

ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkish bond yields touched their highest this year and the lira eased slightly on Wednesday after the central bank signalled it would keep a tight grip on liquidity in coming months.

The bank had cut its overnight lending rate on Tuesday and halved the liquidity it will provide at its monthly repo auctions, a characteristically complex move which left markets initially unsure whether it was a net tightening or easing.

Another flurry of details suggested the bank was moving away from its focus on protecting the economy against a hot money-fuelled boom in the lira and credit, hunkering down instead for the threat of falling capital inflows if the global mood worsens.

Two-year bond yields rose as high as 6.45 percent, this year's highest, before easing back to 6.41 percent, still higher than Tuesday's 6.32 percent.

"Markets perceived the recent central bank moves as hawkish and a signal that it will tighten liquidity for a while, hence the short-term rates are rising and long-term rates are falling," Erkin Isik, strategist at TEB, said.

The lira weakened to 1.8195 against the dollar by 1600 GMT from 1.8157 late on Tuesday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it firmed to 2.0711 from Tuesday's 2.0741.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.27 percent at 84,195 points, in line with the global emerging markets index , which rose 0.25 percent.

Shares in insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta fell 17.2 percent after Europe's biggest insurer Allianz agreed to buy it from Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank.

"The news is negative for Yapi Kredi Sigorta as the sale price is below the current price. The transaction valuation is 5 percent below our estimate of 2 billion lira," said Hasan Demir, deputy director of research at Istanbul-based brokerage Tera. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Patrick Graham and David Holmes)