ISTANBUL Oct 8 Turkish lira and bonds eased in
thin trade on Monday, with geopolitical risks weighing after
bombardments between Syria and Turkish forces in the southeast
of the country over the weekend.
Emerging markets were also weakened on Monday after the
World Bank cut its growth forecast for the East Asia and Pacific
region, including China while a fall in oil prices pushed
Russian equities down 1.5 percent.
Sunday was the fifth consecutive day of Turkish retaliatory
strikes against incoming bombardments from northern Syria, where
President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been battling rebels who
control swathes of land near the Turkish border.
By 1508 GMT, the lira weakened to 1.8115 against the dollar
from 1.7946 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar
basket, the lira eased to 2.0802 from 2.0700.
"We see outflows from Turkey due to the tensions with Syria
and the sell-off in South Africa's rand. The lira can continue
to weaken until 1.83 against the dollar," said Burcin Metin,
head of the forex desk at ING Bank.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.68 percent, from a previous close at 7.57 percent.
Traders said the trading was thin due to a U.S. holiday.
Turkey's main share index closed up 0.08 percent at
67,435 points, outperforming a 1.18 percent fall in the emerging
markets index.
Turkish markets shrugged off an International Monetary Fund
statement saying Turkey was continuing to face some considerable
risks given the large current account deficit and the volatile
nature of global capital flows in an uncertain external
environment.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Ron Askew)