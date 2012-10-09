ISTANBUL Oct 9 The Turkish lira was slightly
weaker and bond yields inched down on Tuesday as a surprise fall
in August industrial output and a cut in official growth
forecasts suggested the central bank will keep monetary policy
loose for longer.
Turkish industrial production fell 1.5 percent year-on-year
in August, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on
Tuesday, confounding a Reuters poll forecast for a 2.5 percent
rise.
Turkey's government meanwhile cut its growth forecast for
2012 on Tuesday to 3.2 percent from 4 percent, and its 2013
projection to 4 percent from 5 percent.
By 1451 GMT, the lira had weakened to 1.8180 against the
dollar, from 1.8115 late on Monday. Against its
euro-dollar basket, the lira eased to 2.0814,
from 2.0802.
The central bank cut its overnight lending rate by 150 basis
points to 10 percent in September and hinted it could further
ease to support a slowing economy.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.63 percent, slightly down from
Monday's close at 7.68 percent.
Turkey's main share index closed up 0.93 percent
68,062 points, outperforming a 0.01 percent fall in the emerging
markets index. Buying in shares accelerated as the
index avoided a fall to below 67,500 points, which is an
important technical level, analysts said.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)