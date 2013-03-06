ISTANBUL, March 6 Banking shares led Turkish equities higher on Wednesday on the prospect of lower-than-expected fines in a rate-setting probe, while the lira and bond yields traded flat.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.39 percent at 82,173.98 points, outperforming a rise of 0.62 percent in the global emerging markets index. Turkish banks rose 2.43 percent.

"Banking shares rose on hopes the fines for the rate-setting probe would be lower than expected. Plus, investors have started to price in positive results for the first quarter," said Alpay Dinckok, research manager at Oyak Securities.

Banking shares were under pressure for much of February due to an investigation into 12 lenders by the Competition Board. But Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan was quoted this week as saying any fines in the rate-setting probe would be "fair and measured" and some banks may not be punished.

By 1534 GMT, the lira was flat at 1.7944 to the dollar . Against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0629, from 2.0647.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.74 percent, virtually unchanged from Tuesday's close at 5.76 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Ron Askew)