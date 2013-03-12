BRIEF-Turker Proje proposes no dividend for 2016
* Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, March 12 Turkish bond yields and lira steadied on Tuesday after a debt auction that produced a yield close to expectations.
In the stock market, Turkcell rose on the appointment of independent board members.
By 1517 GMT, the lira was at 1.8025 to the dollar , virtually unchanged from 1.8020 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket it weakened to 2.0770, from 2.0724.
Turkey's treasury issued a 15-month zero-coupon bond at an average compound yield of 5.71 percent, close to a Reuters forecast of 5.67 percent.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.81 percent, only one tick away from Monday's close at 5.82 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.27 percent at 83,347.54 points, slightly outperforming a fall of 0.5 percent in the global emerging markets index.
Shares in Turkcell closed up 3.03 percent after the state Capital Markets Board appointed three independent board members. A long-running share dispute has prevented the mobile phone company's board from meeting or distributing dividends for two years. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* XL Group Ltd says estimates pre-tax impact of rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business is about $75 million to be recognized in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 1 Trading volumes in Middle Eastern stocks were light on Wednesday, with relatively modest moves and regional markets taking different directions.