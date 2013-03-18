ISTANBUL, March 18 Turkish bond yields were flat on Monday, holding their own ahead of debt sales as investors cut exposure to riskier assets after a levy on bank deposits in Cyprus threatened to deepen the euro area's debt crisis. The treasury will tap a fixed-coupon bond auction maturing in February 2018, and issue a seven-year floating rate note maturing in March 2020. On Tuesday it will issue a 10 year fixed-coupon bond. By 1033 GMT, the yield on the two-year benchmark bond was at 5.95 percent, virtually unchanged from Friday's close of 5.94 percent. The auctions will enable the treasury to reach its borrowing target for March, analysts said. "However, more important will be the demand for these auctions, especially the new 10-year bond... The treasury has a much bigger borrowing need in April and May," said Erkin Isik, a strategist at TEB BNP-Paribas. "Any weakness in demand for the current month will lead the market to become more worried about the domestic debt dynamics." The lira stood at 1.8148 to the dollar, from 1.8064 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0810, from 2.0837. Istanbul's main share index fell 0.15 percent to 82,992.84 points, outperforming a fall of 1.22 percent in the global emerging markets index. "Headwinds from recent euro zone-related developments are likely to put pressure on stocks," said Ayse Colak, executive vice president at Tera Brokers. "Europe's bailout of Cyprus sparked concerns... that the one-time tax on accounts could trigger bank runs across Europe and destabilize the financial system." (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by John Stonestreet)