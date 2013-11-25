ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkish assets firmed on Monday and the currency gained after six world powers reached a deal with Iran to curb its nuclear programme, leading to a drop in oil prices and improving the outlook for the region.

A large current account deficit driven by Turkey's reliance on oil imports has unnerved investors, especially given the possibility of a cut in U.S. Fed stimulus which would dry up cheap foreign capital inflows that have financed the deficit.

Led by companies affected by oil prices or with Iranian connections, Istanbul's main stock index closed up 1.18 percent at 76,531 points, outperforming the broader emerging market index, which rose 0.24 percent.

Fertilizer maker Gubre Fabrikalari, which has an Iranian subsidiary, closed up 6.1 percent.

Airline companies such as TAV Havalimanlari Holding and lender Halkbank, which is expected to restart channelling Indian refiners' payments to Iran, were among the biggest gainers. Oil refiner Tupras rose 1.7 percent.

The lira firmed to below 2 to the dollar before easing to 2.0037 by 1548 GMT from 2.0112 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond fell to 9.18 percent from 9.22 percent at Friday's close. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Ece Toksabay)