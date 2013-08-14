ISTANBUL Aug 14 Turkish shares and the lira
currency closed flat on Wednesday as investors paused a day
ahead of current account data that will give a snapshot of the
country's vulnerability to external economic events.
Turkey's current account deficit is its main economic
weakness, standing at around 7.1 percent of GDP. That gap makes
it vulnerable to capital outflows when central banks in
developed economies start to tighten liquidity, economists say.
Speculation on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back
its stimulus programme has dominated world markets in recent
weeks.
The lira was at 1.9323 against the dollar,
unchanged from late on Tuesday.
The central bank sold $50 million in a forex auction on
Wednesday and received bids of $101 million, with an average
rate of 1.9347 lira to the dollar.
The main Istanbul share index was virtually
unchanged at 75,584.96 points, underperforming the broader
emerging markets index, which was up 0.27 percent.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond closed
at 9.23 percent, down from 9.32 percent at Tuesday's close on
low liquidity.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by xxx)