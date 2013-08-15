ISTANBUL Aug 15 Turkish assets fell on Thursday after strong macroeconomic data from the United States bolstered the case for a cut in the Fed's stimulus programme, and offset the impact of better-than-expected Turkish current account data.

The main Istanbul share index rose above 76,000 points following the current account data release but closed down 2.02 percent. It underperformed the broader emerging markets index, which was down 0.09 percent.

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in July, while a separate report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a near six-year low last week.

The lira weakened to 1.9425 against the dollar at 1448 GMT from 1.9323 late on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond closed down at 9.37 percent from 9.23 percent at Wednesday's close.

In the morning, central bank data showed the Turkish current account deficit shrank to $4.445 billion in June from a revised $7.30 billion in May, below a Reuters poll forecast for a deficit of $5.1 billion.

"We started the day very positively with a lower-than-expected current account deficit and additional liquidity tightening," said Erkin Esik from TEB, speaking of the central bank's decision not to hold a repo auction on Thursday.

The current account deficit, Turkey's main economic weakness, makes it susceptible to capital outflows when central banks in developed economies start to tighten liquidity.

"But at the moment all the emerging markets are following U.S. 10-year bond yields," Esik said, attributing the rise in Turkish bond yields mostly to strong data from the US. (editing by Ron Askew)