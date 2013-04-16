ISTANBUL, April 16 The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond fell below 5.50 percent, a record low, from 5.68 percent on Tuesday after the central bank cut its main one-week policy rate to deter capital inflows and fight an appreciating lira.

The lira firmed slightly to 1.7955 against the U.S. dollar from 1.7960 before the decision.

