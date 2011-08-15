* Lira firmer to 1.7720 vs. the dollar

* Shares up, bond yields broadly flat

ISTANBUL Aug 15 Turkey's lira edged up on Monday with expectations that the central bank will increase amounts at its foreign currency sales, while bond yields remained flat and shares rose in parallel with Asian equities.

Markets showed no reaction to unemployment data announced by the Turkish Statistics Institute on Monday. Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 9.4 percent in the April to June period, compared with 9.9 percent in the previous March-May period, the institute said.

The lira slightly strengthened to 1.7720 by 0714 GMT from a previous closing of 1.7790 on Friday. The Turkish currency, which so far this year has lost around 12 percent against the greenback, reversed its losses after central bank's Governor Erdem Basci announced the bank could increase the amount of dollars sold in daily currency auctions.

The central bank offered $100 million in Friday's auction , the highest amount since its first forex sale to support the lira on Aug. 5, after which it had limited auction volumes to a range of $50-70 million.

"The decline of the lira compared to ten emerging countries reached its maximum which we believe is the reason for the increase of daily auctions' amounts. This means that the central bank could continue to sell relatively high amounts of currencies for a while and this can increase downward pressures on USD/TRY," said Fatih Keresteci, strategist at HSBC.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, which dipped below 8 percent on Thursday, its lowest level since February, rose to 8.13 percent in Tuesday-dated trades after closing at 8.13 percent on Friday.

"The fact that the central bank adjusted the liquidity to a normal level can allow the (benchmark bond's) yield to stabilize below 8 percent. However we don't expect a radical increase of yields until the monetary policy meeting next week," Keresteci added.

Bonds have been supported by comments from Basci early last week, who said a rate cut is still an option if downside risks threaten growth.

The Turkey Treasury plans on Tuesday to tap a fixed-coupon lira denominated bond maturing on Jan 27, 2016.

The main Istanbul share index was up 1.43 percent to 52,923.55 by 0712 GMT, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which rose 1.36 percent.

Equities closed up 0.33 percent on Friday, recording a weekly drop of 7.2 percent, extending the year-to-date decline to nearly 21 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)