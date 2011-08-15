* Basci says lira 5-10 pct undervalued vs eur/usd basket

* Bank supports by setting another $100 mln forex auction

* Lira firms to 1.7660/dollar

* Shares up, bond yields broadly flat (Adds closing prices)

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 Turkey's lira strengthened on Monday after central bank governor Erdem Basci talked the currency up and the bank offered support by keeping the level of its daily dollar auction high.

Bond yields were mostly flat in tandem with global risk appetite, and shares rose, supported by sports clubs' shares.

The lira strengthened to 1.7660 versus the dollar by 1430 GMT from 1.7720 in early morning trade.

The local currency has lost around 12 percent against the greenback so far this year, a slide the central bank acted to address earlier this month by introducing daily dollar auctions. Basci said on Friday it might increase the size of these in coming days.

In an interview on CNN Turk television on Monday, Basci said the lira was 5 to 10 percent lower than it should be against a euro/dollar basket.

"Taking into consideration Basci's comments, we calculate the lira should be between 1.95-2.05 versus (the) basket instead of the current level of 2.15 and it should be between 1.60-1.68 versus the dollar," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

"We expect the lira to fluctuate between 1.75-1.80 (against the dollar) in the short term, however we expect it to appreciate in the last quarter."

Hit by mounting concerns over Turkey's vulnerability to external economic shocks, as well as an unexpected interest rate cut, the lira recouped some of its losses on Friday, closing at 1.7790 to the dollar.

That followed a forex auction for $100 million -- one of the biggest since daily sales were introduced on Aug 5 -- and the bank kept up the pressure on Monday by announcing an auction of the same size.

"The decline of the lira compared to ten emerging (currencies) reached its maximum, which we believe is the reason for the increase of daily auction amounts ... The central bank could continue to sell relatively high amounts of currencies for a while and this can increase downward pressures on USD/TRY," said Fatih Keresteci, strategist at HSBC.

Markets showed no reaction to Statistics Institute data showing Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 9.4 percent in the April to June period from 9.9 percent in March-May.

Among fixed income assets, the average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> -- which dipped below 8 percent on Thursday to its lowest level since February -- closed at 8.11 percent after closing at 8.13 percent on Friday.

"The fact that the central bank adjusted liquidity to a normal level can allow the (benchmark bond's) yield to stabilize below 8 percent," Keresteci added.

Bonds have been supported by comments from Basci early last week, who said a rate cut is still an option if downside risks threatened growth.

Turkey's Treasury plans on Tuesday to tap a fixed-coupon lira denominated bond maturing on Jan 27, 2016.

The main Istanbul share index closed 2.48 percent higher at 53,131.31, in line with the MSCI emerging markets index , which rose 2.35 percent.

"At the opening there was a positive influence from external markets. Besides, the lira recovered after Basci's statements. This also affected the equity market positively," said Ozgur Yurtdasseven, research manager at Garanti Securities.

Shares in sports index were 16.38 percent higher, driven by expectations that the Football Federation will not make tough decisions such as the relegation of teams regarding an investigation into match-fixing allegations.

Equities closed up 0.33 percent on Friday, recording a weekly drop of 7.2 percent, extending year-to-date declines to nearly 21 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford, John Stonestreet)