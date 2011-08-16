* Lira stood to 1.7760/dollar
* Bond yields down with eyes on debt auction
* Shares in negative territory
Aug 16 Turkey's lira eased on Tuesday, losing
gains from the previous day which followed remarks by the
central bank governor, while shares weakened and bond yields
fell as investors eyed Turkey's last bond auction of the month.
By 0715 GMT the lira traded at 1.7760
versus the dollar compared with Monday's close of 1.7720.
The local currency which has lost around 12 percent against
the greenback so far this year, strengthened to 1.7620 after
Governor Erdem Basci indicated during a television interview on
Monday the lira was 5 to 10 percent undervalued against the
euro/dollar basket .
The central bank tried to address the fast depreciation of
the lira earlier this month by introducing daily dollar selling
auctions. Basci said on Friday it might increase the size of
these in coming days.
However, relief was short-lived. The basket stood at 2.1628
on Tuesday, close to its all-time high of 2.1726.
"Despite Basci's statements, we are still at the same level
in terms of the basket. There are worries about how permanent
the global recovery will be. Markets are waiting for the
Sarkozy-Merkel meeting this afternoon but expectations are low
due to previous statements," said a forex trader at a bank.
He added that the size of forex selling auctions and the
scale of corporate trades in forex would be important, noting
the lira could fluctuate between 1.7750 and 1.7360.
The Turkish central bank opened forex auctions for $100
million last Friday and on Monday and Tuesday of this week, the
largest size since daily sales were introduced on Aug 5.
Bond yields declined with eyes on a debt auction. Turkey's
Treasury will tap a fixed-coupon lira bond maturing on Jan 27,
2016, with the compound yield seen at 8.96 percent, according to
a Reuters poll of 9 bankers.
The average compound yield of the benchmark bond maturing at
May 15, 2013 <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> declined to 8.06 percent in
Wednesday-dated trade from a previous close of 8.11 percent.
The benchmark compound yield dipped below 8 percent last
Thursday, its lowest level since February, after the central
bank said early last week it could cut rates again if downside
risks threaten economic growth.
"The Treasury will hold its last auction of August and it
should be able to borrow easily. I expect a flat trend for
bonds. The level of 8 percent seems to work for the benchmark
bond yield. In general we can anticipate moves between 7.90 and
8.20 percent," said a fixed-income trader.
Markets showed no reaction to Statistics Institute data
showing Turkey's July consumer confidence index decreased to
94.83 points from 96.42 in June.
The main Istanbul share index was down 0.98 percent
to 52,963.05 points by 0723 GMT, underperforming the MSCI
emerging markets index , which rose 0.53 percent.
Turkish equities closed 2.48 percent higher on Monday.
"For the day ahead we expect Turkish stocks to take a
breather from yesterday's outperformance and open negatively,"
wrote Unicorn Capital in a research note.
Shares in football club stocks saw big gains after the
Turkish football federation said it would not take any decisions
over individuals or clubs involved in alleged match-fixing until
after a Turkish court lifts the secrecy on evidence.
Fenerbahce shares rose 7.87 percent to 58 lira,
and Besiktas shares rose 3.4 percent to 9.10 lira.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Stephen Nisbet)