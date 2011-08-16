* Lira stood to 1.7760/dollar

* Bond yields down with eyes on debt auction

* Shares in negative territory

Aug 16 Turkey's lira eased on Tuesday, losing gains from the previous day which followed remarks by the central bank governor, while shares weakened and bond yields fell as investors eyed Turkey's last bond auction of the month.

By 0715 GMT the lira traded at 1.7760 versus the dollar compared with Monday's close of 1.7720.

The local currency which has lost around 12 percent against the greenback so far this year, strengthened to 1.7620 after Governor Erdem Basci indicated during a television interview on Monday the lira was 5 to 10 percent undervalued against the euro/dollar basket .

The central bank tried to address the fast depreciation of the lira earlier this month by introducing daily dollar selling auctions. Basci said on Friday it might increase the size of these in coming days.

However, relief was short-lived. The basket stood at 2.1628 on Tuesday, close to its all-time high of 2.1726.

"Despite Basci's statements, we are still at the same level in terms of the basket. There are worries about how permanent the global recovery will be. Markets are waiting for the Sarkozy-Merkel meeting this afternoon but expectations are low due to previous statements," said a forex trader at a bank.

He added that the size of forex selling auctions and the scale of corporate trades in forex would be important, noting the lira could fluctuate between 1.7750 and 1.7360.

The Turkish central bank opened forex auctions for $100 million last Friday and on Monday and Tuesday of this week, the largest size since daily sales were introduced on Aug 5.

Bond yields declined with eyes on a debt auction. Turkey's Treasury will tap a fixed-coupon lira bond maturing on Jan 27, 2016, with the compound yield seen at 8.96 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 9 bankers.

The average compound yield of the benchmark bond maturing at May 15, 2013 <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> declined to 8.06 percent in Wednesday-dated trade from a previous close of 8.11 percent.

The benchmark compound yield dipped below 8 percent last Thursday, its lowest level since February, after the central bank said early last week it could cut rates again if downside risks threaten economic growth.

"The Treasury will hold its last auction of August and it should be able to borrow easily. I expect a flat trend for bonds. The level of 8 percent seems to work for the benchmark bond yield. In general we can anticipate moves between 7.90 and 8.20 percent," said a fixed-income trader.

Markets showed no reaction to Statistics Institute data showing Turkey's July consumer confidence index decreased to 94.83 points from 96.42 in June.

The main Istanbul share index was down 0.98 percent to 52,963.05 points by 0723 GMT, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which rose 0.53 percent.

Turkish equities closed 2.48 percent higher on Monday.

"For the day ahead we expect Turkish stocks to take a breather from yesterday's outperformance and open negatively," wrote Unicorn Capital in a research note.

Shares in football club stocks saw big gains after the Turkish football federation said it would not take any decisions over individuals or clubs involved in alleged match-fixing until after a Turkish court lifts the secrecy on evidence.

Fenerbahce shares rose 7.87 percent to 58 lira, and Besiktas shares rose 3.4 percent to 9.10 lira. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Stephen Nisbet)