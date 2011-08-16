* Lira weakens to 1.7805/dollar

* Bond yields down on further rate cut expectations

* Shares close up (Adds closing prices, quotes)

ISTANBUL, Aug 16 Turkey's lira weakened on Tuesday, giving up gains from the previous day, while shares rose and bond yields fell following a successful debt auction and expectations for a future policy rate cut.

The lira closed at 1.7805 versus the dollar on the interbank market compared with Monday's close of 1.7720.

The local currency, which has lost around 12 percent against the greenback so far this year, strengthened to 1.7620 after Governor Erdem Basci indicated during a television interview on Monday the lira was 5 to 10 percent undervalued against the euro/dollar basket .

The central bank tried to address the fast depreciation of the lira earlier this month by introducing daily dollar selling auctions. Basci said on Friday it might increase the size of these in coming days.

Turkey's Treasury sold a Jan. 27, 2016 fixed-coupon bond at a yield of 8.93 percent in a tap on Tuesday, below a forecast of 8.96 percent. Sales of the fixed-coupon bond stood at 409.7 million lira.

"The auction was successful. There are also foreign inflows to the market. In such a pessimistic global environment, people can't change their positions which is a quite important thing. Latest moves from the central bank are very positive for the bond market, there can be a further policy rate cut," said a treasurer of a bank.

The Turkish Treasury completed its August borrowing program. The roll over ratio of the Treasury for August stood at 78 percent while it attained 79.8 percent for January-August period.

The Turkish central bank sold $100 million at Monday's forex selling auction, one of the highest amounts so far. Bids amounted $251 million with a minimum price of 1.7815 to the dollar.

Bond yields declined following the successful debt auction, helped by investors' expectations that the central bank will cut rates again.

The average compound yield of the benchmark bond maturing at May 15, 2013 <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> fell to 7.90 percent by 1251 GMT, its lowest level since the end of January. At the end of the day the average compound benchmark yield stood at 7.96 percent for Wednesday-dated trade.

The Turkish Central Bank's Governor Erdem Basci said early last week the bank could cut rates again if downside risks threaten economic growth. . Basci's comments during a television interview on Monday indicating the lira was 5 to 10 percent undervalued against the euro/dollar basket also gave support to bonds.

Markets showed no reaction to Statistics Institute data showing Turkey's July consumer confidence index decreased to 94.83 points from 96.42 in June.

The main Istanbul share index rose 1.14 percent to 54,097.43 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which was up 0.4 percent.

Turkish equities closed 2.48 percent higher on Monday.

Shares in football club stocks recorded gains after the Turkish football federation said it would not take any decisions over individuals or clubs involved in alleged match-fixing until after a Turkish court lifts the secrecy on evidence.

Fenerbahce shares rose 5.09 percent to 56.75 lira, and Besiktas shares rose 1.36 percent to 8.92 lira. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Stephen Nisbet and Ruth Pitchford)