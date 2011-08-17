* Lira recovers against the dollar

* Bond yields supported by rate cut expectations

* Shares in negative territory

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 Turkey's lira strengthened slightly on Wednesday while shares dipped and bonds found some support on expectations for a future policy rate cut, dealers said.

The lira stood at 1.7750 against the dollar on the interbank market by 0826 GMT, compared with a previous close of 1.7805.

"The Sarkozy-Merkel meeting did not produce any significant results for markets, so we are starting the day from levels near to yesterday's close," said one forex trader.

"On the (dollar) downside the levels of 1.7690 and 1.7620 and on the upside the levels of 1.7850 and 1.80 seem to be important," he added.

The lira found some support earlier this week after Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci indicated during a television interview on Monday that he considered the lira to be 5 to 10 percent undervalued against the euro/dollar basket .

The currency has lost 13 percent of its value versus the dollar since the end of 2010 and the central bank has acted to support the currency with daily dollar-selling auctions.

Bond yields declined in early trade on Wednesday on expectations of further central bank rate cuts.

The compound yield of the benchmark bond maturing at May 15, 2013 <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> stood at 7.93 after touching 7.90 percent on Tuesday, its lowest level since the end of January. The average compound benchmark yield had closed at 7.96 percent for Wednesday-dated trade.

"The central bank could deliver a rate cut if global sentiment worsens, however I expect the bank to decrease its forex exchange reserve requirement ratios (RRR) rather than delivering a rate cut. It is still early to decrease Turkish lira RRRs," said a fixed-income trader at one bank.

"A rate cut is still a possibility but the slowdown in the economy should be more pronounced. Even if the central bank cut its policy rate, current levels of bonds are cheap," the trader said.

Governor Erdem Basci said last week the bank could cut rates again if downside risks threaten economic growth.

The main Istanbul share index was down 0.2 percent to 53,991 points, slightly underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which was down 0.18 percent.

Turkish equities closed 1.14 percent higher on Tuesday.

"We expect the upward trend of the index to continue with limited pull backs. The first important support level is the band of 53,300-52,500. If this breaks, we could possibly see a weakening of the index," wrote Ak Yatirim in a research note. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)