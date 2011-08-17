* Lira closed at 1.7650 versus dlr
* Bonds higher; supported by rate cut speculation
* Shares closed on positive territory
(Adds closing prices, quotes)
ISTANBUL, Aug 17 Turkey's lira firmed on
Wednesday, aided by gains in the euro against the dollar and a
tentative recovery in global share markets, while bonds found
some support on the possibility of future interest rate cuts,
dealers said.
The lira closed at 1.7650 versus
the dollar on the interbank market after opening at 1.7750 in
early trade. The currency stood at 1.7805 at Tuesday's close.
"Local companies bought dollars during the day. After
they left the market, the lira went below 1.7700. Today's
foreign investors were sellers. The amount of forex selling
auctions of the central bank also supports the lira's recovery,"
said Tolga Aktan, local markets specialist at Is
Investment.
On Wednesday the Turkish central bank sold $100 million in a
forex-selling auction with a minimum price of 1.7661 to the
dollar where total bids amounted $234 million. The total amount
sold by the bank since it launched forex selling auctions on
Aug. 5 reached $690 million.
"However I don't expect a rally in the lira as well as
in other emerging currencies due to continuing worries about
global growth and European debt problems. Expectations for a
policy rate cut also put pressure on the lira," Aktan
added.
The lira has lost nearly 15 percent of its value versus the
dollar since the end of 2010.
It has found recent support from daily central bank forex
auctions that underscored comments from bank governor Erdem
Basci suggesting the currency was 5 to 10 percent undervalued
against the euro/dollar basket .
Bond yields declined on Wednesday, boosted by speculation
over further central bank rate cuts.
The compound yield of the benchmark bond maturing on
May 15, 2013 <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> stood at 7.88 percent after
touching 7.85 percent, its lowest level since the end of
January. The benchmark yield closed at 7.96 percent for
Wednesday-dated trade.
"Expectations that the central bank will continue to
deliver rate cuts is supporting the downward trend of bond
yields. In the medium-term, the (benchmark) yield can possibly
see lower levels due to these policies," said a fixed-income
trader.
The Turkish central bank governor Erdem Basci said last week
the bank could cut rates again if downside risks threatened
economic growth.
The main Istanbul share index closed on
Wednesday 0.22 percent higher at 54,217.83 points, slightly
underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which
was up 0.51 percent.
Turkish equities had closed 1.14 percent higher on Tuesday.
Banks, the biggest component of the index and main draw for
foreign investors, closed down 0.66 percent .
Turkey's Bank Asya , which offers non
interest-bearing banking services adhering to Islamic law, said
on Wednesday it has received expressions of interest from
potential buyers but the offers were too low.
Its shares ended the day 1.62 percent higher at 1.88 lira.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford, John
Stonestreet)