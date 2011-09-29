* Lira hit a fresh historical low, bonds slightly lower

* Shares higher, markets eye German vote

* Babacan says won't query banks with loan grwoth over 25 pct

ISTANBUL, Sept 29 Turkey's lira was slightly weaker, bonds were little changed and shares showed small gains on Thursday, with investors transfixed by growing worries that Europe's intractable debt problems will plunge the world into a second global financial crisis.

Analysts said global currents were pulling Turkish markets, amid worries over European policymakers' efforts to quell the euro zone's debt crisis.

The latest source of nervousness was a looming vote in Germany's parliament at 0900 GMT on Thursday on whether to approve new powers for the euro zone's 440 billion euro ($598 billion) rescue fund.

"The highlight of the day is the vote in Germany...The lira may weaken further with the central bank's limited intervention possibilities and with the supply demand balance against the lira recently," said Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at HSBC Bank in Istanbul.

The lira traded at 1.8505 against the dollar by 0740 GMT, weakening from 1.8445 at Wednesday's close, but off a low 1.8720 struck in illiquid after hours trading on Wednesday night.

Eyes will be on the central bank's daily forex selling auction to see if it offers the lira any prop, after sales of $100 million and $280 million in the previous two days provided some cushion.

With the authorities increasingly concerned about a more pronounced slowdown due to global economic problems, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan appeared to take a permissive stance over a target to reduce growth in bank lending to 25 percent for 2011.

Speaking at the Instanbul Finance Summit conference, Babacan said the authorities will not question banks that exceed the central bank's target.

The bank wants to contain credit growth to rein in domestic demand and limit a record high current account. The central bank said earlier this month that loan growth was slowing and would end the year on target if currency moves were factored in.

Bababcan said the current account would be between 9 to 10 percent of GDP this year, and would fall next year.

The minutes of the central bank's last monetary policy committee meeting, released on Tuesday, said it would ease policy if the global situation deteriorated and Turkey's economic slowdown deepened. If needed, it could act before the next MPC meeting on Oct. 20, it said.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark May 15, 2013 bond firmed to 8.40 percent, from Wednesday's 8.39 percent.

Istanbul's main share index was up 1.11 percent at 59,217.86 points, compared with an emerging markets index up 0.12 percent.

Analysts said on Wednesday that the Turkish market was also supported by expectations that other credit ratings agencies could follow last week's move by Standard & Poor's. S&P raised Turkey's local currency rating to BBB- on Sept. 20.

Among shares Akfen Holding shares rose 1.51 percent to 9.44 lira. TAV shares gained 2.25 percent to stand at 7.26 lira.

Akfen Holding and Tepe Insaat said late on Wednesday they had signed an agreement with Credit Suisse to evaluate all strategic options for their stakes in TAV Havalimanlari Holding and TAV Yatirim Holding, raising speculation that they could opt to divest. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)