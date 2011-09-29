* Rise on hopes others will follow S&P lead
* Lira slightly weaker; cbank sells $70 mln at auction
* German EFSF vote boosts sentiment
(Adds closing prices)
ISTANBUL, Sept 29 Turkish bonds and banking
shares rose on Thursday, boosted by hopes of further credit
rating upgrades for Turkey, and amid widespread relief that
German lawmakers approved new powers for the euro zone rescue
fund.
Analysts said there were hopes other credit ratings agencies
could follow moves by Standard & Poor's, which last week raised
Turkey's local currency rating to BBB-.
But as elsewhere, markets in Turkey hinged to a large degree
on concerns over whether European governments will agree an
effective response to a euro-zone debt crisis that threatens to
cause a global economic downturn.
The lira closed at 1.8545 to the dollar on the
interbank market, slightly weaker than Wednesday's close of
1.8445. In illiquid after hours trade on Wednesday it had traded
at 1.8720 -- its weakest ever level.
The central bank's sale of $70 million at its daily forex
auction did not have a significant impact on the lira, but left
it under pressure, after the higher dollar sales seen on the
previous two days.
Markets are focused on the daily auctions to see how much
support the central bank offers the lira.
Bank shares rose on speculation of further ratings upgrades,
with the sector index gaining 2.28 percent and in turn
driving the stock market to outperform its emerging peers.
"Rating upgrade expectations are holding the market
higher," said Altug Dag, a trader at EFG Istanbul Securities.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.3 percent
at 59,758.18 points, compared with an emerging markets index
up 0.63 percent.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark May 15, 2013 bond
dipped to 8.34 percent from Wednesday's 8.39
percent.
With authorities increasingly concerned about a pronounced
slowdown due to global economic problems, Turkey's Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan appeared to take a permissive stance over a
target to reduce growth in bank lending to 25 percent for 2011.
Speaking at the Istanbul Finance Summit conference, Babacan
said the authorities will not question banks that exceed the
central bank's target.
The bank wants to contain credit growth to rein in domestic
demand and limit a record high current account deficit. Babacan
said the deficit would be between 9 to 10 percent of GDP this
year, and would fall next year.
With bank lending levels since the start of the year within
target and trending lower, his comments had little impact on
markets.
Among other shares, Akfen Holding rose 1.94
percent to 9.48 lira. TAV shares gained 3.1 percent
to stand at 7.32 lira.
The firms said late on Wednesday they had signed an
agreement with Credit Suisse to evaluate options for their
stakes in TAV Havalimanlari Holding and TAV Yatirim
Holding, raising speculation that they could opt to divest.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Simon Cameron Moore, John
Stonestreet, Ron Askew)