* Lira, bonds firm as oil prices dip, shares rise
* European liquidity operation also supports Turkish assets
* Trade deficit narrows in Jan on yearly basis
ISTANBUL, Feb 29 The Turkish lira gained
and bond yields fell on Wednesday as a dip in oil prices and a
narrowing in the country's trade deficit in January eased
concern over external imbalances and upside risks to inflation.
The European Central Bank (ECB) liquidity operation
allotting 530 billion euros to banks also supported Turkish
assets as it boosted global risk appetite.
By 1050 GMT, the lira stood at 1.7415 versus the
dollar, stronger than 1.7585 in late trade on Tuesday.
"The lira was supported by the decline in oil prices as it
reduced tensions over the inflation and the current account
deficit," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.
"The liquidity operation of the ECB is positive for Turkish
markets. The lira can firm towards 1.73 versus the dollar,"
Comert added.
Against its euro-dollar basket the lira stood
at 2.0429, compared with 2.0590 in late trade on Tuesday.
Turkey's trade deficit narrowed 4.7 percent year-on-year in
January to $7.0 billion, data showed on Wednesday. However, that
exceeded the forecast for $6.3 billion in a Reuters poll, and
some analysts said the rebalancing will take
time.
"January trade data point to a slower correction in external
balances than we predicted. We maintain our view for a
continuing external balance adjustment based on the year-to-date
weakness in domestic demand indicators," analysts at Finansbank
wrote.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond stood at
9.16 percent, down from a previous close at 9.23 percent, as the
dip in oil prices reduced inflation worries.
"The high global liquidity rules out the risk of a sharp
decline of the lira. This, coupled with the high level of yields
attracted investors to the Turkish bond market," said Ozgur
Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners.
The Istanbul stock index was 0.43 percent higher at
60,235 points, underperforming a 1.19 percent rise in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
On dollar bond markets, Turkey's share of the EMBI Global
index narrowed 2 basis points to 333 basis points over U.S.
Treasuries.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)