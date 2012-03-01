* Lira weaker as companies demand dollars
* Yields slightly up on profit taking, shares flat
* Markets neutral to PM Erdogan's comment on rates
(Adds fresh quotes, inflation/export data, PM's comments)
ISTANBUL, March 1 The Turkish lira
extended losses on Thursday due to strong demand for dollars
from local companies and bond prices fell on profit taking after
data gave mixed signals on inflation.
By 1747 GMT, the lira stood at 1.7555 versus the
dollar, weaker than 1.7460 in late trade on Wednesday.
The Turkish currency had firmed below 1.7400 versus the
greenback on Wednesday after a dip in oil prices eased worries
about Turkey's current account deficit and the European Central
Bank's offer of half-a-trillion euros of cheap loans to banks
boosted global risk appetite.
"The lira underperformed its peers today due to local
companies' dollar buying. The euro's fall also contributed to
its weakness," said the head of forex at one bank.
Turkish companies need to buy dollars to pay their import
bills.
"As long as the central bank continues to signal further
monetary easing, the lira will continue to decouple negatively
from its peers," he added.
Turkey's central bank cut its lending rate by 100 basis
points to 11.5 percent this month and increased lira liquidity
through one-month repo auctions.
Against its euro-dollar basket the lira stood
at 2.0468, compared with 2.0397 in late trade on Tuesday.
Turkey's exports jumped 10.4 percent year-on-year in
February to $11.16 billion, the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM)
said on Thursday.
"We continue to see a similar export performance persisting
throughout the year. We continue to estimate that Turkey's
exports will reach $155 billion in 2012," wrote Ozgur Altug,
chief economist at BGC Partners. Turkish exports totalled $135
billion in 2011.
The strong export performance, at a time when Turkey's main
trading partners in Europe looked to be heading into recession,
was due to diversification to other markets, analysts said.
Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 0.84
percent month-on-month in February, while wholesale prices
declined 0.17 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said on
Thursday.
"While the relatively mild monthly change in food prices
seems to be encouraging, we observe relatively sizeable
increases in housing prices ... and a sharp increase in
transportation," Ozgur Altug said, adding that the data provided
mixed signals about February inflation.
Turkey's inflation stood at 10.6 percent in January, more
than double the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 9.23 percent, up from a previous
close of 9.13 percent, mainly because of profit taking on bonds
after the European liquidity operation. Bond prices move
inversely to yields.
The main Istanbul stock index closed virtually
unchanged at 60,725.88 points, outperforming a 0.4 percent drop
in the MSCI emerging markets index.
Turkish markets shrugged off comments by Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan that interest rates were at a high level and they
must decline.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Susan Fenton)