* Lira weakens on easier policy outlook, Feb CPI below
f'cast
* Yields flat ahead of debt auctions, Treasury borrowing
successful
* Shares down on technical correction
(Adds bond auction, closing prices, fresh quotes)
ISTANBUL, March 5 The Turkish lira
weakened on Monday as the decline in core inflation indicators
revived expectations of an easier monetary policy while shares
dipped 2 percent due to a technical correction.
Turkey's consumer price index rose 0.56 percent
month-on-month in February, below a Reuters poll forecast of a
0.60 percent rise, for a year-on-year rise of 10.43 percent, the
Turkish Statistics Institute said on Monday.
According to core inflation readings, the core-H index eased
to 8.47 percent from 8.76 and the core-I reading fell to 8.12
percent from 8.42.
By 1548 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7700 versus
the dollar, a touch weaker than 1.7641 in late trade on Friday.
"The inflation figures affected the lira negatively as they
have boosted expectations for an easier monetary policy by the
central bank," said Erdinc Mogol, manager of treasury marketing
unit at Akbank.
The Turkish central bank started to ease its monetary stance
to support the economy at its monthly policy meeting last month
by unexpectedly cutting the overnight lending rate by 100 basis
points to 11.5 percent and raising the liquidity provided
through one-month repo auctions by 1 billion
lira.
"The lira can move towards 1.78 versus the dollar, ahead of
debt auctions tomorrow. Then I expect it to firm towards 1.75 as
the high yields of Turkish bonds are still attractive for
investors. Lower inflation is an encouraging factor too," Mogol
added.
Against its euro-dollar basket the lira stood
at 2.0556, compared with 2.0474 in late trade on Friday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed almost unchanged from a previous close at 9.25 percent
despite the lower inflation data and successful debt auction, as
investors awaited two debt auctions on Tuesday - a new benchmark
bond maturing on March 5, 2014, and a tap of a CPI-indexed bond
maturing on Feb. 23, 2022, traders said.
Turkey's Treasury borrowed on Monday at a yield of 9.70
percent, close to expectations as easier liquidity conditions
and the lower inflation data encouraged investors to bid in the
tap of a 10-year bond.
The main stock index closed 2 percent lower at
59,685.48 points, underperforming a 1.4 percent fall in the MSCI
emerging markets index
"Today's fall was due to a technical correction as the index
moved in a narrow band during the latest period. We usually see
some selling when the index approaches resistance levels," said
Halil Recber, a strategist at Anadolu Invest.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)