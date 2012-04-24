* Lira firms on tighter monetary policy outlook

* Bonds inched up after successful debt auctions, trading thin

* Shares down (Adds debt auctions, closing prices, fresh quotes)

ISTANBUL, April 24 The Turkish lira firmed on Tuesday on prospects of tighter policy after hawkish comments from the central bank governor, while bond yields declined in thin trade after successful debt auctions.

By 1433 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7821 to the dollar, compared with 1.7917 late on Friday. Against a euro-dollar basket, the lira firmed to 2.0677, compared with 2.0787.

Shares remained under selling pressures as they caught up with Monday's global sell-off when Turkish markets were closed for a national holiday.

"The dollar's global fall and the central bank's comments supported the lira as it boosted prospects of further additional tightening and liquidity adjustments," said Pinar Uslu, strategist at the influent banking department of ING.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on April 21 the bank would prefer to change its policy stance rather than revise its inflation forecast of 5 percent, re-affirming the hawkish tone the bank has adopted since its March policy meeting.

A flexible monetary policy based on daily liquidity injections, a low policy rate and an interest rate corridor - the gap between overnight borrowing and lending rates - allows the Turkish Central Bank to switch quickly to what it calls an "exceptional days" policy where it provides a smaller amount of lira at a more costly rate.

Turkish consumer prices rose 10.43 percent in March, according to the Turkish Statistics Institute, more than double the Central Bank's year-end target.

The bank will release its quarterly inflation report on April 26.

The two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.45 percent, slightly down from a previous close 9.47 percent.

"The satisfactory level of bids at the debt auctions and the lower-than-expected level of yields were positive but it affected the bond market only limitedly as trading remained thin," Uslu said.

The Turkish Treasury has borrowed a total 11.97 billion lira ($6.67 billion) from domestic markets this month, more than its 11.5 billion lira target. It raises 2.5 billion lira on Tuesday by selling three bonds maturing in 11 months, two and 10 years' time, and at lower yields than forecast.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.69 percent down at 59,706 points, underperforming a 0.33 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

"During the national holiday on Monday, global markets were hit by a sell-off and Turkish shares tried to catch up with this gap today. What is interesting is that stocks have declined while Turkish lira and bonds firmed," said Hakan Tezcan, a strategist at Yatirim Finansman Securities.

"This was due to Citibank and Morgan Stanley's downgrading their recommendation on Garanti bank, which pulled down the index by around 190 points," Tezcan said.

Garanti Bank was downgraded by Citi and Morgan Stanley due to expectations of lower loan growth, no deposit growth and narrower net interest margins. Garanti is expected to report first quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Shares in Garanti, part-owned by Spain's BBVA, closed 2.33 percent down at 6.7 lira. Turkey's banking index lost some 1.91 percent.

Turkish markets shrugged off data showing manufacturing confidence index rose to 116 points and the capacity utilisation rate rose to 74.7 percent in April.

Turkish banking loan growth rose 2.4 percent as of April 13 compared with the end-2011, the banking watchdog BDDK data showed on Tuesday. The data didn't have an impact on the markets. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)