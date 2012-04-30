* Lira firms further, yields down on hawkish central bank

* Trade deficit in-line with forecast

* Shares fall; investors eye Arcelik, Akbank Q1 results

ISTANBUL, April 30 The Turkish lira found more scope to strengthen and bond yields fell on Monday after the central bank adopted a more hawkish tone last week, signalling that it plans to keep a tight grip on inflation.

Figures for the March trade deficit, which narrowed significantly but broadly in line with forecasts, had limited impact on markets.

Turkish markets will be closed for trading on Tuesday for May Day holiday.

By 0815 GMT the lira traded at 1.7575 versus the dollar compared with 1.76 late on Friday. Against a euro-dollar basket the lira stood at 2.0421, compared with 2.0458 on Friday.

The central bank said in its quarterly inflation report on Thursday that it is ready to do all it can to hit its 5 percent inflation target by mid-2013, and would implement additional monetary tightening if it saw a threat to reaching that goal.

Turkish inflation remained at 10.4 percent in March, well above the central bank's year-end target of 6.5 percent. The bank aims to get inflation down to 5 percent by the middle of next year, suggesting it will pursue a tight monetary policy.

The bank's policy meeting minutes "underscore more frequent additional tightening in the period ahead," said Finansbank economist Inan Demir.

"Lower food inflation, lira appreciation, or a combination of both is necessary to attain CBRT's year-end inflation projection," he said, adding that this would keep the central bank "very sensitive" to the exchange rate until headline inflation eased significantly.

Turkey's trade balance, a major vulnerability at around 10 percent of gross domestic product, narrowed in March to $7.35 billion from $9.83 billion a year ago - a touch slimmer than the $7.6 billion deficit forecast in a Reuters poll.

"We know that the improvement is still gradual, but at least the last five months' data (except January) confirmed that the deterioration in the foreign trade balance is over," said Ozgur Altug, an economist at BGC Partners.

"We continue to foresee that in the absence of a severe recession the improvement in external balances will be gradual. This means that FX demand in the market will ease, but to a very limited extent."

The two-year benchmark bond yield fell to 9.32 percent, down from a previous close at 9.36 percent amid thin trade.

The main stock index fell 0.26 percent at 60,436.97 points, underperforming a gain of 0.64 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Investors were focused on Turkish white goods maker Arcelik and Turkish lender Akbank shares, which were scheduled to report their first quarter earnings on Monday.

Arcelik is seen reporting a 3 percent decline in its first quarter net profit to 122 million lira ($69 million), according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts. Arcelik shares were up 0.26 percent at 7.64 lira.

Akbank is seen reporting up to a 30 percent decline in its net profit in the first quarter to 518.5 million lira, according to a Reuters survey of six analysts. Akbank shares were down 0.9 percent at 6.64 lira. ($1 = 1.7608 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)