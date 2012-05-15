* Lira recovers on reaction buying after sharp sell-off

* Bonds inch up on firmer lira, cheap c.bank funding

* Shares slightly underperform emerging markets index

ISTANBUL, May 15 The Turkish lira recovered on Tuesday after falling to its lowest in more than a month on Monday as doubts about Greece's future as a euro member hit riskier assets, while cheap lira funding from the central bank helped bond yields inch lower.

The central bank injected 2 billion lira into the markets through a cheap repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent.

By 0815 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8039, firmer than 1.8082 in late trade on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira was at 2.0611, firmer than 2.0656 on Monday.

The central bank surprised markets on Monday by providing cheap funds in a one-week repo auction despite the lira hitting its lowest since April 11, at 1.8120 per dollar, due to a global sell-off of riskier assets on resurgent euro zone debt fears.

"After yesterday's sell-off due to the central banks' cheap repo announcement and global weakening, the lira has recovered on investors' reaction buying. However, it still seems hard for the currency to firm below 1.80 against the dollar," said Bilge Gonen, forex desk manager at Eurobank Tekfen.

Prior to this week's cheap auctions, Turkey's central bank had been tightening liquidity conditions since May 4 by holding intraday repo auctions at which it charges borrowers a higher rate than usual. That move came after data showed annual inflation jumped to 11 percent in April, way above its year-end target of 5 percent.

"The first important levels are 1.8120-1.8160. But the lira would only weaken above 1.8160 if the global environment worsens. We will monitor external markets, especially developments about Greece and Spain 10-year yields," Gonen said.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014 edged down to 9.52 percent, from a previous close at 9.56 percent. Yields tend to fall when monetary conditions ease, as banks' lower cost of funding leaves them with more money to invest in bonds.

"The lira's recovery and cheap repo funding helped yields decline but trading is thin. The relief observed in external markets also supported the bond market," said Suha Yaygin, an emerging markets trader at TD Securities.

"Turkish bonds yields are already high. It's not very easy for them to rise further from current levels," Yaygin added.

Turkey's benchmark yield had jumped as high as 9.60 percent on Monday, mainly on worries about a weaker lira.

Turkey's main stock index dipped 0.29 percent to 57,688 points, underperforming a 0.12 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index. The Istanbul share market had closed at a 3-1/2 month low on Monday.

Turkish markets shrugged off data showing the unemployment rate rose to 10.4 percent in January-March period, up from a previous 10.2 percent.

Turkey's budget showed a surplus of 1.4 billion lira ($773 million) in April, the Finance Ministry said. The data had no effect on markets. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)