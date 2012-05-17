* Lira dips in line with other emerging currencies

* Bonds inch up as some seek high returns

* Shares higher, but lag emerging index

ISTANBUL, May 17 The Turkish lira dipped to within touching distance of multi-month lows on Thursday as concerns about the turmoil in Greece persisted, while bonds drew modest demand from investors attracted by the high returns on offer.

News on Wednesday that the European Central Bank has stopped offering liquidity to some Greek banks it does not consider solvent kept appetite for risk to a minimum, with worries about a slowdown in China and a fragile U.S. jobs market also weighing.

By 0909 GMT, the lira stood at 1.8221 versus the dollar, easing from 1.8185 late on Wednesday, when it touched 1.8329 - its weakest since Jan 23 - on concerns of widespread fallout should Greece leave the euro zone.

With analysts split over whether the central bank might take action to support the local currency, it also dipped - to 2.0695 from 2.0682 - against its euro-dollar basket.

The bank earlier injected 2 billion lira through a cheap one-week repo at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent, higher than the 1 billion lira maturing on Thursday.

"The lira's weakness is not related to the central bank's stance. It is weakening in line with other emerging currencies," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

"We don't see the central bank giving additional support to the lira as it may feel comfortable on the inflation side as the lira's weakness would be compensated by the decline in oil prices," said Bilge Gonen, forex desk head at Eurobank Tekfen.

"For the dollar-lira rate, 1.8150 is a support in the short-term and 1.8250 is resistance. I don't expect the central bank to intervene to support the lira even if it breaks the 1.8250 level on the upside," Gonen added.

Inflation jumped above 11 percent in April, more than double the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent. The bank tightened policy on May 4, after the data was released, by holding intraday auctions at its higher interest rate, but it has reverted to the cheaper one-week repos since.

Other analysts had speculated that, if the lira fell further, the central bank might offer the currency more active support via dollar-selling auctions or intervening directly in the market. The central bank's last forex auction was on Jan 24.

In the debt market, the yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, traded at 9.55 percent, inching down from 9.56 percent on Wednesday, when it climbed as far as to 9.67 percent due to the global sell-off of riskier assets.

"Some foreign investors are buying long-term bonds as the high level of yields is still attractive," said a fixed income trader.

The yield on the 10-year bond declined to 9.36 percent on Thursday, from a previous intraday high of 9.38 percent, the trader said.

The main stock index was 0.18 percent up at 58,208 points, lagging a 0.31 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Electronics retailer Teknosa was down 0.5 percent down at 7.72 lira on its first day of trading after an IPO priced at 7.75 per share. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by John Stonestreet)