By Ece Toksabay

ISTANBUL, Aug 27 The Turkish lira weakened on Monday and bonds rose after the country's central bank signalled it might ease monetary policy sooner than some investors expected.

The bank said earlier this month it could gradually narrow the gap between its overnight borrowing and lending rates, now at 5 percent and 11.5 percent respectively. Governor Erdem Basci hinted on Saturday that this process could start soon.

"We should allow the lending rate to fall ... We will start to send a clear message of that from next month's policy meeting," Basci told reporters at a roundtable in Ankara.

The lira edged down to 1.7995 against the dollar by 0953 GMT, while the yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond fell to 7.78 percent after ending last week at 7.81 percent.

Analysts said heightened speculation about a cut in the lending rate, which the market had anticipated towards the end of this year, would have an impact on the lira.

But this would be offset by expectations of a possible upgrade from credit agency Fitch, which said last week it could raise Turkey's long-term rating to investment grade.

"The impact of Basci's comments on the lira will remain limited with the anticipation of a ratings upgrade in the medium term," Fatih Keresteci, head of treasury at HSBC Turkey, said.

"It is possible that the lira will move within the 2.00-2.05 range against the euro-dollar basket."

The lira stood at 2.0261 against the basket.

Istanbul's main share index rose 0.25 percent to 65,818.55 points, outperforming a 0.33 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding rose 0.43 percent after its chief executive told Reuters it aimed to soon complete the purchase of the 35 percent of its Havas ground handling services unit which it does not already own. (Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet)