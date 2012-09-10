* Bond yields falls as low growth points to easier policy

* Shares rise on falling bond yields, lira slightly weaker

* Turkey GDP grows 2.9 pct y/y in Q2, below f'cast

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Turkish bond yields fell to their lowest level since January 2011 and shares rose on Monday after lower-than-forecast second-quarter growth raised expectations the central bank would be more aggressive in cutting its rates to support the economy.

Turkey's economy grew by a slower-than-expected 2.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, below a Reuters poll forecast of 3.3 percent and easing from revised first-quarter growth of 3.3 percent, official data showed on Monday.

By 0813 GMT, the yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond had fallen to 7.29 percent, its lowest level since January 2011 and down from a previous close at 7.35 percent.

"The data will support the central bank cutting the interest rate (lending rate) more aggressively. It will also boost pressure on the bank for further rate cuts," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan, in an emailed statement after the growth data, said that reaching economic growth of more than 4 percent this year was becoming more difficult.

In response to falling economic growth and inflation, the central bank eased policy slightly at its August monetary policy meeting by raising the amount of lira reserves that commercial banks can hold in foreign currencies and gold.

Currently, the lower end of the bank's interest rate corridor, the overnight borrowing rate stands at 5 percent and the upper end of the corridor, the overnight lending rate, stands at 11.5 percent. The bank's policy rate, the one-week repo rate is at 5.75 percent.

The government expects the economy to grow by 4 percent this year, according to estimates in its medium-term plan.

Istanbul's main share index was up 0.57 percent at 68,322 points, its highest level since May 2011, outperforming a 0.05 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

"The fall in bond yields and expectations that the central bank will adopt measures to support growth, are positively affecting shares. If bond yields continue to decline, it wouldn't be surprising to see banks outperforming industrial companies," said Alpay Dinckok, research manager at Oyak Securities.

The lira was slightly weaker at 1.8006 against the dollar , from 1.7976 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket it eased slightly to 2.0512, from 2.0493. (Editing by Susan Fenton)