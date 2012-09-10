* Bond yields falls as low growth points to easier policy
* Shares rise on falling bond yields, lira slightly weaker
* Turkey GDP grows 2.9 pct y/y in Q2, below f'cast
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Turkish bond yields fell to
their lowest level since January 2011 and shares rose on Monday
after lower-than-forecast second-quarter growth raised
expectations the central bank would be more aggressive in
cutting its rates to support the economy.
Turkey's economy grew by a slower-than-expected 2.9 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter, below a Reuters poll
forecast of 3.3 percent and easing from revised first-quarter
growth of 3.3 percent, official data showed on
Monday.
By 0813 GMT, the yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
had fallen to 7.29 percent, its lowest level
since January 2011 and down from a previous close at 7.35
percent.
"The data will support the central bank cutting the interest
rate (lending rate) more aggressively. It will also boost
pressure on the bank for further rate cuts," said Tufan Comert,
strategist at Garanti Securities.
Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan, in an emailed statement
after the growth data, said that reaching economic growth of
more than 4 percent this year was becoming more difficult.
In response to falling economic growth and inflation, the
central bank eased policy slightly at its August monetary policy
meeting by raising the amount of lira reserves that commercial
banks can hold in foreign currencies and gold.
Currently, the lower end of the bank's interest rate
corridor, the overnight borrowing rate stands at 5 percent and
the upper end of the corridor, the overnight lending rate,
stands at 11.5 percent. The bank's policy rate, the one-week
repo rate is at 5.75 percent.
The government expects the economy to grow by 4 percent this
year, according to estimates in its medium-term plan.
Istanbul's main share index was up 0.57 percent at
68,322 points, its highest level since May 2011, outperforming a
0.05 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.
"The fall in bond yields and expectations that the central
bank will adopt measures to support growth, are positively
affecting shares. If bond yields continue to decline, it
wouldn't be surprising to see banks outperforming industrial
companies," said Alpay Dinckok, research manager at Oyak
Securities.
The lira was slightly weaker at 1.8006 against the dollar
, from 1.7976 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar
basket it eased slightly to 2.0512, from 2.0493.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)