* Bond yields falls on easier policy prospects

* Shares down, lira slightly weaker

* Turkey's current account deficit narrowed to $3.86 billion in July

By Seda Sezer

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 Turkish bond yields fell on Tuesday, extending an eight-month low, as a narrowing current account deficit and slower-than-forecast second-quarter growth boosted prospects of more easing from the central bank.

The current account deficit narrowed in July to $3.86 billion from $4.25 billion in June, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a deficit of $3.95 billion.

By 1059 GMT the yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond fell to 7.28 percent from a close at 7.33 percent on Monday and after falling as low as 7.27 percent, its lowest since January 2011 on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond has fallen since late August after Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci hinted the rate cut process could start soon.

In the first seven months of the year, the deficit, regarded as a major weak point in the economy, was $34.46 billion, about 30 percent lower than in the same period of 2011.

"Looking ahead, we expect narrowing in the cumulative current-account deficit to continue until October and maintain our year-end current-account deficit forecast at $59.1 billion which is 7.4 percent of estimated GDP, down from 10 percent in 2011," said Inan Demir, a Finansbank economist.

The current-account deficit reached 10 percent of gross domestic product in 2011 but is expected to decline to 8 percent this year. The government targets growth of 4 percent this year, down from 8.5 percent last year.

"The current-account gap print (like it or not) reinforces the central bank policy and makes me believe Mr. Basci might be pretty happy with the current Turkish lira valuation," Luis Costa, a Citigroup strategist, wrote in a note.

"This is the best current-account gap print since Q3 2010. Why would they 'rock the boat' if current-account rebalancing is still unfolding? The central bank will be very careful calibrating its monetary policy going forward. It is all about the lira."

Turkey's economy grew by 2.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, below a Reuters poll forecast of 3.3 percent and down from revised first-quarter growth of 3.3 percent, official data showed on Monday.

In response to easing economic growth and inflation, the central bank eased policy slightly at its August monetary policy meeting by raising the amount of lira reserves that commercial banks can hold in foreign currencies and gold.

Currently, the lower end of the bank's interest rate corridor, the overnight borrowing rate, stands at 5 percent and the upper end of the corridor, the overnight lending rate, stands at 11.5 percent. The bank's policy rate, the one-week repo rate is at 5.75 percent.

Istanbul's main share index fell 0.01 percent to 68.115.14 points, in line with a 0.06 percent drop in the MSCI emerging markets index.

By 1105 GMT, the lira was slightly weaker at 1.8036 against the dollar, from 1.7985 late on Monday. It eased against its euro-dollar basket to 2.0555. (Editing by Ron Askew)