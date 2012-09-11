* Bond yields falls on easier policy prospects
* Shares down, lira slightly weaker
* Turkey's current account deficit narrowed to $3.86 billion
in July
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Sept 11 Turkish bond yields fell on
Tuesday, extending an eight-month low, as a narrowing current
account deficit and slower-than-forecast second-quarter growth
boosted prospects of more easing from the central bank.
The current account deficit narrowed in July to $3.86
billion from $4.25 billion in June, beating a Reuters poll
forecast for a deficit of $3.95 billion.
By 1059 GMT the yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
fell to 7.28 percent from a close at 7.33
percent on Monday and after falling as low as 7.27 percent, its
lowest since January 2011 on Monday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond has fallen since late
August after Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci hinted the rate
cut process could start soon.
In the first seven months of the year, the deficit, regarded
as a major weak point in the economy, was $34.46 billion, about
30 percent lower than in the same period of 2011.
"Looking ahead, we expect narrowing in the cumulative
current-account deficit to continue until October and maintain
our year-end current-account deficit forecast at $59.1 billion
which is 7.4 percent of estimated GDP, down from 10 percent in
2011," said Inan Demir, a Finansbank economist.
The current-account deficit reached 10 percent of gross
domestic product in 2011 but is expected to decline to 8 percent
this year. The government targets growth of 4 percent this year,
down from 8.5 percent last year.
"The current-account gap print (like it or not) reinforces
the central bank policy and makes me believe Mr. Basci might be
pretty happy with the current Turkish lira valuation," Luis
Costa, a Citigroup strategist, wrote in a note.
"This is the best current-account gap print since Q3 2010.
Why would they 'rock the boat' if current-account rebalancing is
still unfolding? The central bank will be very careful
calibrating its monetary policy going forward. It is all about
the lira."
Turkey's economy grew by 2.9 percent year-on-year in the
second quarter, below a Reuters poll forecast of 3.3 percent and
down from revised first-quarter growth of 3.3 percent, official
data showed on Monday.
In response to easing economic growth and inflation, the
central bank eased policy slightly at its August monetary policy
meeting by raising the amount of lira reserves that commercial
banks can hold in foreign currencies and gold.
Currently, the lower end of the bank's interest rate
corridor, the overnight borrowing rate, stands at 5 percent and
the upper end of the corridor, the overnight lending rate,
stands at 11.5 percent. The bank's policy rate, the one-week
repo rate is at 5.75 percent.
Istanbul's main share index fell 0.01 percent to
68.115.14 points, in line with a 0.06 percent drop in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
By 1105 GMT, the lira was slightly weaker at 1.8036 against
the dollar, from 1.7985 late on Monday. It eased
against its euro-dollar basket to 2.0555.
(Editing by Ron Askew)