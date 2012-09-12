* Cut to overnight borrowing rate expected
* Credit default swaps lowest since May 2011
* Shares firm slightly
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Turkish bond yields fell to a
new 20-month low on Wednesday as investors bet on more
aggressive central bank rate cuts and the cost of insuring
Turkish debt against default fell too, on optimism that the
economy was on track for a soft landing.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
fell to 7.18 percent in early trade although
it was back up at 7.23 percent by 0900 GMT, the same level as
Tuesday's close and its lowest since January 2011.
Traders said the market was starting to price in the
possibility that the central bank could reduce its 5 percent
overnight borrowing rate, the floor of its interest rate
corridor, if global liquidity rises.
Investors already expect the bank to trim its overnight
lending rate, the upper level of the corridor which is currently
at 11.5 percent, at its next policy meeting on Sept. 18.
"Bond investors have started to buy bonds on prospects that
the central bank could also cut the lower end of the interest
rate corridor if the Federal Reserve announces a new
quantitative easing program to boost its economy," said Suha
Yaygin, an emerging markets trader at TD Securities.
"Such an abundance in global liquidity would help the bank
to be more aggressive in its rate cuts."
The U.S. Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting
on Wednesday, with markets widely expecting some type of new
monetary stimulus for the sluggish U.S. economy.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond has fallen
around 60 basis points since late August, when Central Bank
Governor Erdem Basci hinted the rate-cutting process could start
sooner than expected.
Turkish credit default swaps, the cost of insuring Turkish
government debt against default, stood at 147 basis points
(bps), 4 bps tighter than on Tuesday and the lowest since May
2011, according to Markit data.
The fall was partly due to declining inflation and a
narrowing current account deficit, which supported expectations
of a gradual slowing in the Turkish economy as domestic demand
weakens after years of strong growth, said an analyst from a
major bank in Istanbul.
Turkish inflation stood at 8.88 percent year-on-year in
August, down from over 11 percent in April. Its current account
deficit narrowed to $34.45 billion in the first seven months of
the year, down 31 percent on a year earlier.
The lira firmed slightly against the dollar to
1.8000, but traded near to its three-month weakest level against
its euro-dollar basket at 2.0593, from 2.0570
late on Tuesday.
"The rate cut expectations from the central bank are
preventing the lira from strengthening further than the 1.80
level versus the dollar," said the treasury manager of a
brokerage house in Istanbul.
Istanbul's main share index was up 0.15 percent at
68,206 points, underperforming a 0.66 percent rise in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Nick
Tattersall/Ruth Pitchford)