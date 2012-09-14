* Bond yields fall, shares up

* Lira recovers slightly

* Galatasaray shares fall on rights issue

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Sept 14 Turkish assets firmed on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another round of monetary stimulus, though the positive impact was seen as limited on bonds and the lira as expectations remain for a rate cut by Turkey's central bank.

"The impact of the Fed's decision seems to be restrained on bonds as the yields have been falling for two months on hopes of a rate cut from the central bank and falling inflation," said Erdinc Mogol, manager of the treasury marketing unit at Akbank.

"Seven percent should be the bottom for the benchmark bond yield."

The lira stood at 1.7966 against the dollar, slightly stronger than 1.8096 late on Thursday. It firmed to 2.0687 against its euro-dollar basket from 2.0725.

By 0829 GMT, the yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond stood at 7.17 percent, down from a previous close at 7.33 percent.

In early trade, it fell to 7.15 percent, its new lowest level since January 2011.

The Fed launched a stimulus program on Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market.

Turkey's central bank said in late August that it would start cutting rates soon. The yield on the two-year bond has fallen around 60 basis points since.

"The lira's strengthening remained limited. This is mainly due to an easier monetary policy outlook and the fact that markets have already priced in such a decision from the Fed," said Nilufer Sezgin, chief economist at Ekspres Invest.

The lira on Thursday hit 2.0773 against the euro-dollar basket, its weakest in three months, due to the rate cut expectations and a global sell-off ahead of the Fed announcement.

A Reuters poll showed investors expected the central bank to cut the upper end of its interest rate corridor, the overnight lending rate, by 100 basis points to 10.5 percent, at its next policy meeting on Sept. 18.

Istanbul's main share index was up 1.54 percent at 68,324 points. It hit its highest level since May 2011 at 68,540 on Sept. 12. The MSCI emerging markets index was up 2.7 percent.

Shares in Turkish football club Galatasaray were down 10.8 percent to 49.50 lira ($27.50) after it announced late on Thursday a 300 percent rights issue.

($1 = 1.8003 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Jason Neely)