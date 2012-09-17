* Bond yields rise, lira weakens
* Shares down
* Markets unmoved by weak budget data
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Turkish bond yields rose on
Monday as hopes of an aggressive rate cut from the central bank
at its policy meeting on Tuesday were trimmed after the lira hit
a new three-month weakest level versus a euro-dollar basket.
The lira slightly eased to 1.7972 against the dollar
, from 1.7919 late on Friday. It weakened to 2.0769
against its euro-dollar basket, after hitting a
new three-month weakest at 2.0791 in early trade, from 2.0725 on
Friday.
The cheap lira funding from the central bank and the rise in
commodity prices have put the lira under pressure, traders said.
In response to falling inflation and a slowdown in economic
activity, the central bank has been reducing the average lira
funding rate to around 6 percent since June. In early January,
this rate was close to 12 percent.
Rising energy prices increase the pressure on Turkey's huge
current account deficit as the country imports almost 95 percent
of its energy needs, and discourage investors from further
buying Turkish assets.
Turkey's external gap jumped 66 percent in 2011 to $77.2
billion, 10 percent of gross domestic product and has been a
major concern for investors.
The Turkish government expects the current account gap to
fall to $65.4 billion in 2012. In the first seven months of the
year, the deficit fell to $34.46 billion, a 31 percent decline
compared to the same period last year.
Brent crude prices held above $116 a barrel on Monday, after
hitting a four-month high of $117.95 previously following the
Federal Reserve announced a plan to pump $40 billion a month
into the U.S. economy.
The yield on Turkey's two year benchmark bond
stood at 7.33 percent, up from a previous
close at 7.23 percent.
"The lira's weakening worries investors about the size of
the rate cut by the central bank tomorrow. This pushes yields
up," said Arinc Yurtkuran, a fixed income trader at ING Bank.
Earlier last week, the two-year bond yield hit 7.15 percent,
its lowest level since January 2011 as investors bet on
aggressive central bank rate cuts after lower-than-expected
growth in the second quarter and a fall in inflation.
Turkish inflation stood at 8.88 percent year-on-year in
August, down from over 11 percent in April.
A Reuters's poll of 14 analysts showed the central bank is
expected to cut its overnight lending rate by 100 basis points
to 10.5 percent.
Istanbul's main share index was down 0.37 percent
to 67,871 points, underperforming a 0.13 percent fall in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
Turkish markets shrugged off data showing the budget deficit
stood at 8.5 billion lira ($4.7 billion) in the first eight
months of the year, 40.4 percent of the year-end target.
($1 = 1.7967 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Ron Askew)