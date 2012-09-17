* Bond yields rise, lira weakens

* Shares down

* Markets unmoved by weak budget data

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Turkish bond yields rose on Monday as hopes of an aggressive rate cut from the central bank at its policy meeting on Tuesday were trimmed after the lira hit a new three-month weakest level versus a euro-dollar basket.

The lira slightly eased to 1.7972 against the dollar , from 1.7919 late on Friday. It weakened to 2.0769 against its euro-dollar basket, after hitting a new three-month weakest at 2.0791 in early trade, from 2.0725 on Friday.

The cheap lira funding from the central bank and the rise in commodity prices have put the lira under pressure, traders said.

In response to falling inflation and a slowdown in economic activity, the central bank has been reducing the average lira funding rate to around 6 percent since June. In early January, this rate was close to 12 percent.

Rising energy prices increase the pressure on Turkey's huge current account deficit as the country imports almost 95 percent of its energy needs, and discourage investors from further buying Turkish assets.

Turkey's external gap jumped 66 percent in 2011 to $77.2 billion, 10 percent of gross domestic product and has been a major concern for investors.

The Turkish government expects the current account gap to fall to $65.4 billion in 2012. In the first seven months of the year, the deficit fell to $34.46 billion, a 31 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

Brent crude prices held above $116 a barrel on Monday, after hitting a four-month high of $117.95 previously following the Federal Reserve announced a plan to pump $40 billion a month into the U.S. economy.

The yield on Turkey's two year benchmark bond stood at 7.33 percent, up from a previous close at 7.23 percent.

"The lira's weakening worries investors about the size of the rate cut by the central bank tomorrow. This pushes yields up," said Arinc Yurtkuran, a fixed income trader at ING Bank.

Earlier last week, the two-year bond yield hit 7.15 percent, its lowest level since January 2011 as investors bet on aggressive central bank rate cuts after lower-than-expected growth in the second quarter and a fall in inflation.

Turkish inflation stood at 8.88 percent year-on-year in August, down from over 11 percent in April.

A Reuters's poll of 14 analysts showed the central bank is expected to cut its overnight lending rate by 100 basis points to 10.5 percent.

Istanbul's main share index was down 0.37 percent to 67,871 points, underperforming a 0.13 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Turkish markets shrugged off data showing the budget deficit stood at 8.5 billion lira ($4.7 billion) in the first eight months of the year, 40.4 percent of the year-end target.

($1 = 1.7967 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Ron Askew)