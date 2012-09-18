* Lira weakens above 2.08 vs eur-dlr basket
* Bonds flat, shares dip slightly
* C.bank to announce its rate decision at 1100 GMT
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Sept 18 The Turkish lira eased to a
new three-month low against a euro-dollar basket ahead of a
central bank policy meeting on Tuesday as some investors
anticipated the bank might narrow its interest rate corridor
more than expected.
Istanbul's main share index dipped 0.4 percent, virtually in
line with the emerging markets index.
The lira eased to 1.8036 against the dollar,
from 1.7955 late on Monday.
Against its euro-dollar basket, it hit its
weakest level since June 5 at 2.0843 in early trade. By 0803
GMT, it stood at 2.0805, weakening from 2.0772 late on Monday.
"Some investors are pricing in the central bank being more
dovish than expected at today's meeting. Hence the lira is
weakening," said Burcin Metin, head of the forex desk at ING
Bank.
The central bank is due to release a post-meeting statement
at 1100 GMT.
Since late 2010 the central bank has used the gap between
its overnight borrowing and lending rates, known as the interest
rate corridor, as a flexible policy tool to manage lira
liquidity on a daily basis. It has also maintained a low policy
rate and high reserve requirement ratios to fight inflation and
narrow a gaping current account deficit.
The bank's overnight lending rate stands at 11.5 percent
currently and the overnight borrowing rate stands at 5 percent,
with the policy rate at a record low 5.75 percent.
A Reuters' poll forecast the central bank will cut its
overnight lending rate, or the upper end of its interest rate
corridor, for the first time since February. They forecast a 100
basis point cut to 10.5 percent, now that inflation and economic
growth are easing.
"The rise in commodity prices also affect the lira
negatively due to the risks it creates over Turkey's inflation
and current account deficit," Metin said.
The oil price remains elevated at close to $114 a barrel
despite volatility in the past few days. As Turkey imports some
95 percent of its energy needs, a rise in energy prices risks
aggravating the country's high current account deficit which
rose to 10 percent of its national output last year.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
stood at 7.32 percent, virtually unchanged
from a previous close at 7.33 percent, as investors were
awaiting the central bank policy decision.
Earlier last week, the two-year bond yield hit 7.15 percent,
its lowest level since January 2011 on low funding costs for
banks and hopes of aggressive rate cuts from the central bank.
Istanbul's main share index was down 0.35 percent
at 67,855 points, in line with a 0.52 percent decline in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)