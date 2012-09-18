* Lira trims earlier losses

* Bonds flat, shares dip slightly

* C.bank cuts more-than-expected, signals further easing (Adds c.bank rate decision, quotes)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Sept 18 The Turkish lira pared its earlier losses and bond yields remained steady on Tuesday, after the central bank delivered a higher-than-expected rate cut and signalled more easing for the upcoming period.

At its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, Turkey's central bank cut its overnight lending rate, the upper limit of the interest rates corridor, by a higher-than-expected 150 basis points to 10 percent. It also raised the reserve option coefficients by 0.2 points.

The bank said a measured step in the same direction could be taken in the coming period if seen as necessary.

By 1320 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7958 against the dollar , from 1.8030 before the decision. It was at 1.7955 late on Monday.

Against its euro-dollar basket, it firmed to 2.0707, after hitting its weakest level since June 5 at 2.0843 in early trade, from 2.0772 late on Monday.

"The lira strengthened as investors closed their short positions in lira after the central bank kept the bottom end of the interest rate corridor unchanged," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

The central bank kept its main policy rate, the one-week repo rate, at 5.75 percent, and its overnight borrowing rate at 5 percent unchanged.

Bond yields remained flat after the rate decision. Turkey's two-year benchmark bond rate stood at 7.32 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 7.33 percent.

Traders said the positive impact of the narrower rate corridor on bonds was offset by the news about the possible tax increases, rise in commodity prices and the weak trend in the lira.

The oil price remains elevated at close to $114 a barrel despite volatility in the past few days. As Turkey imports some 95 percent of its energy needs, a rise in energy prices risks aggravating the country's high current account deficit which rose to 10 percent of its national output last year.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters early in September that Turkey was highly likely to miss its budget deficit target of 1.5 percent of national output this year as growth slows and tax revenues fall but is looking at corrective measures including spending controls.

Istanbul's main share index was down 0.71 percent at 67,606 points, underperforming a 0.52 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index. (Editing by Ron Askew)