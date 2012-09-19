* Lira firms after Bank of Japan stimulus
* Bonds flat, shares down
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Sept 19 The Turkish lira made limited
gains on Wednesday, a day after Turkey's central bank kept its
borrowing rate unchanged, as the Bank of Japan's decision to
ease its policy triggered a rally in riskier assets while bonds
were flat after a recent rebound.
The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Wednesday by
boosting asset purchases, as slowing global demand and
heightening tensions with China hurt the chances of a near-term
recovery in the export-reliant economy.
By 0915 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7933 against the dollar
, from 1.7958 late on Tuesday. Against its
euro-dollar basket, it firmed to 2.0651, from
2.0707.
"The lira firmed especially versus the euro-dollar basket
following Turkey's central bank rate decision and the Bank of
Japan (BOJ) move this morning," said a forex trader of a bank in
Istanbul.
At its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, Turkey's central
bank cut its overnight lending rate, the upper limit of the
interest rates corridor, by a higher-than-expected 150 basis
points to 10 percent. It also raised the reserve option
coefficients by 0.2 points.
The central bank kept its main policy rate, the one-week
repo rate, unchanged at 5.75 percent, and its overnight
borrowing rate at 5 percent.
Analysts previously said investors' closing their short lira
positions after the central bank kept the bottom end of the
interest rate corridor unchanged, has supported the lira.
"However, the low level of the average lira funding rate and
expectations that the central bank will adopt growth-friendly
measures in the upcoming period don't buoy the lira," the trader
said.
As the central bank has been providing cheap lira since
June, the average lira funding rate fell to 6.15 percent on
Wednesday, from around 11 percent in June.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond rate
stood at 7.30 percent, a touch down from a previous close at
7.32 percent.
Since late August, the two-year bond yield fell around 50
basis points and hit 7.15 percent, its lowest level since
January 2011, earlier last week.
It rose again as investors started to sell to take profits
and due to the heightened inflation worries resulting from the
lira's weakening and the rise in commodity prices.
Istanbul's main share index was down 0.51 percent
at 67,231 points, underperforming a 0.49 percent fall in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
Turkish markets shrugged off the rating agency Standard &
Poor's report saying the conflict in Syria could potentially
increase the credit rating risks of neighbouring
sovereigns.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)