By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Turkish bond yields steadied on Friday as central bank comments were largely in line with expectations while shares in lender Isbank were more than three percent up after the bank said it would change its provision policy.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield stood at 7.43 percent, a touch down from Thursday's close at 7.47 percent.

Turkey's inflation, which currently stands around 9 percent, will fall to within target of five percent in mid-2013, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Friday, while policy steps to support domestic demand would depend on the pace of export growth.

"There was nothing new in the speech. The central bank will cut the upper end of the interest rate corridor and increase the reserve option coefficients in the upcoming period," said Arinc Yurtkuran, a fixed income trader at ING Bank.

Since late August, the two-year bond yield has fallen around 400 basis points, on expectation of an easier monetary policy and falling inflation.

At its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, Turkey's central bank cut its overnight lending rate, the upper limit of the interest rates corridor, by a higher-than-expected 150 basis points to 10 percent. It also raised the reserve option coefficients by 0.2 points.

The reserve option coefficients mean that lenders will have to provide proportionally more foreign exchange to the central bank the more lira reserves they choose to hold in foreign currency.

A similar gradual scale applies to lira deposits held in gold with the central bank.

Next week, the Turkish treasury will hold three debt auctions, including a new two-year year fixed-coupon bond, which is expected to be the new two-year benchmark bond.

Istanbul's main share index was up 0.93 percent at 67,623 points, in line with a 0.98 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Shares in Turkish lender Isbank were 3.36 percent up at 5.52 lira after the bank said announced that starting the third quarter of the year, it will take into account the minimum legal requirements when putting aside the specific provisions for its non performing loans. Under current policy, the bank has been applying a 100 percent provisioning policy.

By 1028 GMT, the lira was at 1.7952 against the dollar , slightly stronger than 1.7985 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it eased to 2.0663, from 2.0634. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)