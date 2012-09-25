* Benchmark 2-yr bond yield lower than expected at auction

* Turk Telekom shares drop

* Main share index rises (Adds closing prices, auctions, c.bank)

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 Turkish bonds rose on Tuesday after the Treasury sold two-year benchmark paper at lower-than-expected yields, while Turk Telekom shares dropped on fears a government stake sale could flood the market with the stock.

The Treasury sold 3.65 billion lira of Sept. 24, 2014 benchmark bonds to yield 7.56 percent, below a forecast for 7.60 percent in a Reuters poll of 10 banks.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.52 percent, down from Monday's close at 7.54 percent.

"The fact yields didn't rise is pretty positive. Because of the rising budget deficit, the Treasury has been raising its borrowing amount. This increase hasn't weighed on markets for now," said Tufan Comert, a Garanti Securities strategist.

"From now on a similar trend will continue; 2013 redemptions are quite high, so under suitable conditions the Treasury would raise the borrowing amount."

Including sales to public institutions, Turkey's total borrowing amounted to 7.9 billion lira in September, exceeding the government target of 7.4 billion lira.

The Turkish central bank said on Tuesday a new policy tool called reserve option coefficients (ROCs) might reduce domestic market volatility caused by capital inflows and partially lessen the need for it to manage interest rates in a rate corridor - the gap between overnight lending and borrowing rates.

The bank in August introduced ROCs, which require lenders to provide foreign exchange to the central bank in proportion to the lira reserves they choose to hold in foreign currency. At its latest monetary policy meeting on Sept. 18 the central bank raised the coefficients.

By 1430 GMT the lira was at 1.7890 against the dollar , firming from 1.7982 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it fell to 2.0548.

Shares in Turk Telekom dropped 2.22 percent to 7.06 lira after the communications minister was quoted as saying Turkey was considering a public offering of a stake by the end of the year.

"A secondary public offering will exert some pressure on Turk Telekom shares as it will increase the supply of shares. Also ... there will probably be some discount in the public offering," said BGC Partners analyst Erdem Hafizoglu.

Istanbul's main share index rose 0.77 percent to 67,723.81 points, outperforming a 0.03 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

($1 = 1.7984 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; writing by Daren Butler; editing by Stephen Nisbet and Jane Baird)