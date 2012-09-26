* Lira eases as investors focus on Europe's challenges
* Attention turns to inflation data
* Shares dip 0.3 percent
ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkish bonds were steady on
Wednesday after successful debt auctions the previous day while
shares and the lira eased slightly as investors focused on
Europe's fiscal challenges.
Turkish bonds rose on Tuesday after the Treasury sold
two-year benchmark paper at a lower-than-expected yield.
The Treasury sold 3.65 billion lira ($2.04 billion) of Sept.
24, 2014 benchmark bonds at a yield of 7.56 percent, below a
forecast 7.60 percent in a Reuters poll of 10 banks.
The yield on Turkey's two-year new benchmark bond
fell on Wednesday to 7.49 percent, from a
close of 7.52 percent on Tuesday.
Including sales to public institutions, Turkey's total
borrowing amounted to 7.9 billion lira in September, exceeding
the government's target of 7.4 billion lira.
The market was now shifting focus to September inflation
data due on Oct. 3, analysts said.
"I do not see a distinct drop (in yields) in the bond market
while it is waiting for inflation data ... unless there is an
increase in risk appetite," said Pinar Uslu, a strategist at ING
Bank.
"For the benchmark bond yield, on the downside 7.35 percent
could be a strong level," she said.
The Turkish central bank said on Tuesday that the recent
decline in inflation may come to a halt in September, but that a
gradual fall in core inflation was expected to continue.
By 0727 GMT the lira was at 1.7930 against the dollar
, easing from 1.7890 late on Tuesday. Against its
euro-dollar basket, it fell to 2.0509.
The lira and shares were hit by reduced appetite for riskier
emerging market assets on renewed concerns about Spain and
Greece's finances.
Istanbul's main share index fell 0.3 percent to
67,607.69 points, outperforming a 0.83 percent fall in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
($1 = 1.7919 Turkish lira)
(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; writing by Seda Sezer;
Editing by Susan Fenton)