* Lira eases as investors focus on Europe's challenges
* Attention turns to inflation data
* Shares drop 1.67 percent
(Adds markets weaken, quote, closing prices)
ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkish bonds weakened on
Wednesday as domestic inflation concerns and flight from risk
due to worries about Spain and the euro zone debt crisis
outweighed the positive impact of successful debt auctions a day
earlier.
The yield on Turkey's two-year new benchmark bond
rose to 7.6 percent on Wednesday afternoon
from 7.49 percent early in the day and compared with a close of
7.52 percent on Tuesday.
"The yield curve generally is rising with the flight from
risk as borrowing costs in Europe have risen significantly. The
impact on the lira is less," said a bond trader at one bank.
The trader said expectations of a short-term inflation rise
due to tax hikes was also exerting downward pressure on the
market, while Tuesday's bond auctions were a positive factor.
The Treasury sold 3.65 billion lira ($2.04 billion) of Sept.
24, 2014 benchmark bonds at a yield of 7.56 percent, below a
forecast 7.60 percent in a Reuters poll of 10 banks.
Including sales to public institutions, Turkey's total
borrowing amounted to 7.9 billion lira in September, exceeding
the government's target of 7.4 billion lira.
The market was now shifting focus to September inflation
data due on Oct. 3, analysts said.
"I do not see a distinct drop (in yields) in the bond market
while it is waiting for inflation data ... unless there is an
increase in risk appetite," said Pinar Uslu, a strategist at ING
Bank.
"For the benchmark bond yield, on the downside 7.35 percent
could be a strong level," she said.
The Turkish central bank said on Tuesday that the recent
decline in inflation may come to a halt in September, but that a
gradual fall in core inflation was expected to continue.
By 1456 GMT the lira was at 1.7930 against the dollar
, easing from 1.7890 late on Tuesday. Against its
euro-dollar basket, it strengthened to 2.0475
from 2.0548 a day earlier.
The lira and shares were hit by reduced appetite for riskier
emerging market assets on renewed concerns about Spain's and
Greece's finances.
Istanbul's main share index fell 1.67 percent to
66,675.67 points, underperforming a 1.32 percent fall in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
($1 = 1.7919 Turkish lira)
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Behiye Selin Taner; writing
by Daren Butler and Seda Sezer; editing by Stephen Nisbet)