ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Concerns about rising
inflation, exacerbated by an imminent hike in energy prices,
kept Turkish bond yields high on Friday, with markets shrugging
off better-than-expected trade data.
Turkey will raise natural gas prices by 10-15 percent early
next month, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said late on Thursday,
a further step to shore up public finances as the government
tries to remedy a widening budget deficit.
Much of Turkey's electricity is generated using natural gas,
meaning the price rise is likely to push up household energy
bills, raising concerns about inflation, which is on a downward
trend but still above the central bank's target.
The annual inflation rate fell to 8.88 percent in August
from above 11 percent in April. The central bank's inflation
target is 5 percent for 2012 and 2013.
The yield on Turkey's new two-year benchmark bond
was flat at 7.56 percent at 1126 GMT.
The lira weakened to 1.7949 against the dollar
from 1.7900 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket
, it strengthened to 2.0470 from 2.0475.
The main share index dipped 0.42 percent to 66,490
points, underperforming a 0.49 percent rise in the MSCI emerging
markets index.
Turkey's trade deficit fell 30 percent in August on the back
of strong gold sales to Iran, bolstering efforts to improve its
current account and giving more room to cut interest rates.
The trade deficit fell to $5.86 billion, the Turkish
Statistics Institute said, compared with a forecast for $8.10
billion in a Reuters poll and a $7.89 billion deficit in July.
"Although the trade data was more favourable than expected,
the lira couldn't strengthen because many local institutions are
trying to close their positions as it is the end of the third
quarter," a forex trader based in Istanbul said.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)