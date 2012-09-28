(Adds closing prices)

ISTANBUL, Sept 28 News Turkey will raise energy prices helped keep Turkish bond yields high on Friday, with markets shrugging off better-than-expected trade data that looked to support the case for a cut in official interest rates.

Turkey will raise natural gas prices by 10-15 percent early next month, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said late on Thursday, a further step to shore up public finances as the government tries to remedy a widening budget deficit.

Much of Turkey's electricity is generated using natural gas, meaning the price rise is likely to push up household energy bills, raising concerns about inflation, which is on a downward trend but still above the central bank's target.

The annual inflation rate fell to 8.88 percent in August from above 11 percent in April. The central bank's inflation target is 5 percent for 2012 and 2013.

The yield on Turkey's new two-year benchmark bond ended flat at 7.56 percent and edged up to 7.58 percent in Monday-dated trade.

The lira weakened to 1.7969 against the dollar from 1.7900 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket , it weakened to 2.0533 from 2.0475.

The main share index dipped 0.56 percent to 66,396.71 points, underperforming a 0.28 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Turkey's trade deficit fell 30 percent in August on the back of strong gold sales to Iran, bolstering efforts to improve its current account and giving more room to cut interest rates.

The trade deficit fell to $5.86 billion, the Turkish Statistics Institute said, compared with a forecast for $8.10 billion in a Reuters poll and a $7.89 billion deficit in July.

"Although the trade data was more favourable than expected, the lira couldn't strengthen because many local institutions are trying to close their positions as it is the end of the third quarter," a forex trader based in Istanbul said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Patrick Graham)