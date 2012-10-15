* Lira slightly weaker, bonds flat
* C.bank policy meeting on Thursday
* Unemployment rises to +8.4 pct in June-Aug
ISTANBUL, Oct 15 The Turkish lira slightly
weakened and bonds were flat on Monday ahead of a central bank
policy meeting this week, with prospects for a rate cut
strengthened by data showing a rise in unemployment.
By 0844 GMT the lira stood at 1.8098 against the dollar
, slightly weaker than 1.8067 late on Friday. Against
its euro-dollar basket it eased to 2.0781, from
2.0744.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
stood at 7.55 percent, virtually unchanged from
Friday's close at 7.57 percent.
"We expect the bonds to stay flat until the central bank's
meeting on Thursday ... The benchmark yield would trade between
7.50-7.68 percent in intraday trade," wrote analysts at Halk
Invest.
Turkey's central bank holds its monthly policy meeting on
Oct. 18. The outcome of the meeting will be announced at 1100
GMT.
At its last policy meeting in September, the central bank
cut its overnight lending rate by 150 basis points to 10 percent
and hinted it could do more to support the slowing economy.
Data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Monday
that Turkey's unemployment rate was 8.4 percent between June and
August, a rise from 8.0 percent in the May to July period, its
lowest level since current calculation methods began in
2005.
"We observe that the improvement in the labour market ended
in July," wrote Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners.
"Along with the weak industrial production, loan and
capacity utilization data, the unemployment rate could convince
the central bank to deliver a 100 bps cut in the upper end of
its interest rate corridor," Altug added.
Turkey's main share index was down 0.3 percent at
69,410 points, in line with a 0.22 percent fall in the emerging
markets index.
On Friday, the index hit its highest level since May 2011,
on hopes that credit rating agency Fitch would upgrade Turkey's
sovereign rating soon.
Currently, Fitch rates Turkey's creditworthiness at BB+ with
a stable outlook, one notch below investment grade. The agency
said earlier last week that it will be looking at Turkey's
credit rating quite soon.
Since the beginning of 2012, Turkish shares rose around 35.8
percent.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)