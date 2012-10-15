* Lira slightly weaker, bonds flat

* C.bank policy meeting on Thursday

* Unemployment rises to +8.4 pct in June-Aug

ISTANBUL, Oct 15 The Turkish lira slightly weakened and bonds were flat on Monday ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week, with prospects for a rate cut strengthened by data showing a rise in unemployment.

By 0844 GMT the lira stood at 1.8098 against the dollar , slightly weaker than 1.8067 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket it eased to 2.0781, from 2.0744.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond stood at 7.55 percent, virtually unchanged from Friday's close at 7.57 percent.

"We expect the bonds to stay flat until the central bank's meeting on Thursday ... The benchmark yield would trade between 7.50-7.68 percent in intraday trade," wrote analysts at Halk Invest.

Turkey's central bank holds its monthly policy meeting on Oct. 18. The outcome of the meeting will be announced at 1100 GMT.

At its last policy meeting in September, the central bank cut its overnight lending rate by 150 basis points to 10 percent and hinted it could do more to support the slowing economy.

Data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Monday that Turkey's unemployment rate was 8.4 percent between June and August, a rise from 8.0 percent in the May to July period, its lowest level since current calculation methods began in 2005.

"We observe that the improvement in the labour market ended in July," wrote Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners.

"Along with the weak industrial production, loan and capacity utilization data, the unemployment rate could convince the central bank to deliver a 100 bps cut in the upper end of its interest rate corridor," Altug added.

Turkey's main share index was down 0.3 percent at 69,410 points, in line with a 0.22 percent fall in the emerging markets index.

On Friday, the index hit its highest level since May 2011, on hopes that credit rating agency Fitch would upgrade Turkey's sovereign rating soon.

Currently, Fitch rates Turkey's creditworthiness at BB+ with a stable outlook, one notch below investment grade. The agency said earlier last week that it will be looking at Turkey's credit rating quite soon.

Since the beginning of 2012, Turkish shares rose around 35.8 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)