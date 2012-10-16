* Lira, bonds up

* Treasury borrows 2.57 bln lira

* Shares at highest since Nov. 2011 (Adds quotes, auction)

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 Turkish bond yields fell on Tuesday after a successful treasury auction while shares jumped to their highest in 23 months as the falling yields supported banking shares.

The lira traded slightly stronger against the dollar. By 1517 GMT it was at 1.8063 against the greenback, compared with 1.8114 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket it eased to 2.0803 from 2.0774.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.44 percent, down from Monday's close of 7.55 percent.

"Bond yields fell as the treasury tap attracted strong bids. This is the most liquid paper, so the banks wanted to have it in their trading portfolios. An easier monetary policy outlook also supported bonds," said Ugur Kucuk, fixed income strategist at Is Investment.

Turkey's treasury borrowed 2.57 billion lira ($1.42 billion) through tapping the two-year benchmark bond on Tuesday. The yield stood at 7.51 percent, below a forecast of 7.56 percent.

"However, due to inflation worries after the recent price hikes, the yields won't decline further. The inflation forecast in the medium-term plan suggests inflation will stay around 2 percentage points higher than the central bank's target at end-2012," Kucuk said.

Turkey's annual consumer price inflation was above 9 percent in September, down from 11 percent in April but still far above the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent.

The central bank will hold its monthly policy meeting on Oct. 18. At its last meeting in September, it cut its overnight lending rate by 150 basis points to 10 percent and hinted it could do more to support the slowing economy.

A Reuters poll conducted with nine analysts showed the bank is expected to cut its overnight lending rate by at least 50 basis points on Thursday.

Turkey's main share index closed 0.73 percent higher at 70,281 points, after hitting its highest level since November 2010. The emerging markets index was up 0.88 percent.

The rally was driven by banking shares which closed 0.83 percent higher.

"The fall of the benchmark yield below 7.50 percent following the strong level of bids at the treasury auction and the continuing price-in of a possible credit rating upgrade for Turkey supported banking shares," said Cem Tozge, director of fund management at Ata Invest.

The fall in bond yields increases the value of banks' bond portfolios while lowering their funding costs as the interest rate the banks pay on deposits move in line with bond yields.

On Friday, the share index hit its highest level since May 2011, on hopes that credit rating agency Fitch would upgrade Turkey's sovereign rating soon.

Currently, Fitch rates Turkey's creditworthiness at BB+ with a stable outlook, one notch below investment grade. The agency said earlier last week that it will be looking at Turkey's credit rating quite soon.

This year Turkish shares have risen around 37 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)