* Bond yields fall on rate cut hopes
* Lira up slightly, shares at 23-month high
* Turk Telekom Q3 results awaited
ISTANBUL, Oct 17 Turkish bond yields fell on
Wednesday on expectations that the central bank will cut one of
its main interest rates on Thursday while stock markets
investors awaited Turk Telekom's third quarter
results.
In early trade, the lira firmed to 1.7994 against the
dollar, its strongest level in 12 days, supported by a recovery
in the appetite for risk globally as Spain succeeded in holding
onto an investment grade debt rating with agency Moody's.
By 0800 GMT the lira eased back to 1.8021 against the
greenback, still stronger than 1.8063 late on
Tuesday. Against the euro-dollar basket it eased
to 2.0812 from 2.0803.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
fell five basis points to 7.39 percent, adding
a 10 basis point drop on Tuesday after a successful treasury
debt auction.
"Hopes of a credit rating upgrade for Turkey and of the
central bank cutting the upper end of the interest rate corridor
tomorrow are also pushing yields down," said Serkan Ozcan, a
vice president at Odea Bank.
"However, we expect the fall in the (benchmark) yield to
halt at seven percent. It will continue to trade in a tight
range in the short-term."
The central bank will hold its monthly policy meeting on
Thursday. At its last meeting in September, it cut the overnight
lending rate, the upper end of its interest rate corridor, by
150 basis points to 10 percent.
A Reuters poll conducted with nine analysts showed the bank
is expected to cut its overnight lending rate by at least
another 50 basis points on Thursday.
There remains concern about inflation, however, keeping the
central bank's approach to monetary easing measured and limiting
the fall in bond yields.
Turkey's annual consumer price inflation was above 9 percent
in September, down from 11 percent in April but still far above
the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent.
Turkey's main share index was up 0.31 percent at
70,502 points, after hitting its new highest level since
November 2010 in early trade. The emerging markets index
was up 0.46 percent.
"We expect... the index to settle within a 70,000-70,500
range in the early minutes of the session while further strength
depends on the direction of global markets," wrote analysts at
Is Investment.
"The third quarter earnings season takes off with Turk
Telekom results today and Eregli tomorrow, therefore we may see
stock specific movements during the day."
Shares in Turk Telekom were flat at 7.08 lira.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Patrick Graham)