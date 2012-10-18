* Lira firms after c.bank cuts rate, bond yields up
* Shares slightly down
* C.bank cuts o/n lending rate by 50 bps
(Adds c.bank rate decision, fresh quotes)
ISTANBUL, Oct 18 The Turkish lira firmed and
bond yields inched up on Thursday after Turkey's central bank
made a limited cut to its overnight lending rate and said it
would maintain its cautious stance.
The bank cut its overnight lending rate to 9.5 percent from
10.0 percent on Thursday while keeping its main policy rate and
overnight borrowing rate unchanged at 5 percent.
It was the second consecutive month that the bank had cut
its lending rate to support slowing economic activity, but the
reduction was smaller than the 100 basis point move that some
economists had pencilled in.
The bank said inflation would stay above the target for some
time.
By 1255 GMT the lira had firmed to 1.7974 against the dollar
, from 1.8004 late on Wednesday. Against the
euro-dollar basket it strengthened to 2.0758,
from 2.0815.
"The central bank cut its rate by less than expected and
this was positive for the money market. Hence since the release
of the decision the lira firmed," Suha Yaygin, an emerging
markets trader in TD Securities.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
stood at 7.37 percent, slightly up from
Wednesday's close at 7.32 percent.
Other analysts said the rate cut by the central bank was
already priced in and investors were selling for profit taking
after the decision.
"The central bank's average lira funding rate currently
stands at 5.8 percent, which is very close to the policy rate.
That means, if the bank does not lower the policy rate, bond
yields could not fall further in the upcoming period," wrote
Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.
Since Tuesday, the two-year yield has fallen around 15 basis
points after a successful debt auction and an easier monetary
policy outlook due to slowdown in recent economic indicators.
Turkey's main share index down 0.31 percent at
70,469 points, underperforming a 0.22 percent rise in the
emerging markets index.
Investors were also awaiting Turkey's biggest mobile phone
operator Turkcell third quarter results, expected to
be released after market close.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra)