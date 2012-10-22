* Lira, bonds firm
* C.bank quarterly inflation report eyed
* Shares just above flat
ISTANBUL, Oct 22 The Turkish lira firmed on
Monday on continued hopes of a credit rating upgrade for Turkey,
while bond yields fell ahead of Wednesday's central bank
quarterly inflation report as investors bet on a further cut in
the bank's overnight lending rate.
By 0805 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7945 to the dollar
from 1.7951 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar
basket it was flat at 2.0670.
"Prospects of a credit rating upgrade for Turkey support the
positive decoupling of Turkish assets. 1.7900 is an important
technical level for the dollar-lira. If it is broken, the lira
can firm towards 1.7750," wrote Fatih Keresteci, strategist at
HSBC.
"If investors, as usual, sell forex ahead of the holidays,
the lira can firm faster."
Turkish markets will be closed from midday Oct. 24 until
Oct. 30 due to the Eid Al-Adha festival and the Republic Day
holiday.
Credit ratings agency Fitch said earlier in October that
Turkey was making good progress in dealing with the financial
crisis and that it will look again soon at its rating.
Currently, it rates Turkey's creditworthiness one notch below
investment grade at BB+ with a stable outlook.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
fell to 7.24 percent from Friday's close of 7.28 percent.
"The fall in yields results from expectations of a further
rate cut by the central bank. Investors expect the bank to ease
its overnight lending rate to 9 percent," said Tufan Comert,
strategist at Garanti Securities.
Turkey's central bank cut its overnight lending rate by 50
basis points to 9.5 percent last week and increased the amount
of foreign exchange lenders must provide if they want to hold
part of their required reserves in forex, in a move to curb loan
growth.
Investors were awaiting the bank's announcement of its
quarterly inflation report on Wednesday at 0700 GMT. It is
expected to raise its year-end forecast again after cutting it
in July to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent.
Annual consumer inflation was above 9 percent in September,
down from 11 percent in April but still well above the central
bank's year-end target of 5 percent.
Turkish annual inflation may be lower than 7.4 percent this
year, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said in an
interview with broadcaster NTV on Monday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond has fallen around
35 basis points since last Monday, after the successful debt
auction and an easier monetary policy outlook.
A comment from the treasury saying its borrowing from the
domestic market would be less for the rest of the year due to
recent tax hikes also supported Turkish bonds.
Turkey's main share index was 0.29 percent higher
at 70,953 points, outperforming a 0.03 percent fall in the
emerging markets index.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)