* Lira, bonds firm

* C.bank quarterly inflation report eyed

* Shares just above flat

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 The Turkish lira firmed on Monday on continued hopes of a credit rating upgrade for Turkey, while bond yields fell ahead of Wednesday's central bank quarterly inflation report as investors bet on a further cut in the bank's overnight lending rate.

By 0805 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7945 to the dollar from 1.7951 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket it was flat at 2.0670.

"Prospects of a credit rating upgrade for Turkey support the positive decoupling of Turkish assets. 1.7900 is an important technical level for the dollar-lira. If it is broken, the lira can firm towards 1.7750," wrote Fatih Keresteci, strategist at HSBC.

"If investors, as usual, sell forex ahead of the holidays, the lira can firm faster."

Turkish markets will be closed from midday Oct. 24 until Oct. 30 due to the Eid Al-Adha festival and the Republic Day holiday.

Credit ratings agency Fitch said earlier in October that Turkey was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it will look again soon at its rating. Currently, it rates Turkey's creditworthiness one notch below investment grade at BB+ with a stable outlook.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond fell to 7.24 percent from Friday's close of 7.28 percent.

"The fall in yields results from expectations of a further rate cut by the central bank. Investors expect the bank to ease its overnight lending rate to 9 percent," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

Turkey's central bank cut its overnight lending rate by 50 basis points to 9.5 percent last week and increased the amount of foreign exchange lenders must provide if they want to hold part of their required reserves in forex, in a move to curb loan growth.

Investors were awaiting the bank's announcement of its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday at 0700 GMT. It is expected to raise its year-end forecast again after cutting it in July to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent.

Annual consumer inflation was above 9 percent in September, down from 11 percent in April but still well above the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent.

Turkish annual inflation may be lower than 7.4 percent this year, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said in an interview with broadcaster NTV on Monday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond has fallen around 35 basis points since last Monday, after the successful debt auction and an easier monetary policy outlook.

A comment from the treasury saying its borrowing from the domestic market would be less for the rest of the year due to recent tax hikes also supported Turkish bonds.

Turkey's main share index was 0.29 percent higher at 70,953 points, outperforming a 0.03 percent fall in the emerging markets index. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)