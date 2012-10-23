* Lira eases vs dollar, bonds flat
* Shares edge slightly down
* Investors eye central bank inflation report
ISTANBUL, Oct 23 The Turkish lira eased slightly
and bond yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors
awaited new central bank inflation forecasts.
By 0806 GMT, the lira eased to 1.7975 against the dollar
from 1.7944 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar
basket it stood flat at 2.0695.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
was 7.17 percent, just below Monday's close of 7.18 percent.
Earlier on Monday, the yield had hit 7.16 percent, its
lowest level since Sept. 14, as rising hopes of a credit rating
upgrade for Turkey and lower borrowing needs for the Treasury
after recent tax rises support demand.
Turkey recently announced revenue-boosting measures,
including tax hikes on cars, fuel and alcohol to slow a
deterioration in its budget deficit.
"Investors will monitor the central bank's inflation report.
After the recent tax hikes, they wonder how much the bank will
revise up its year-end inflation forecast and its anticipation
for the upcoming period," said HSBC strategist Fatih Keresteci.
The central bank is due to release its quarterly inflation
report on Wednesday. It cut its year-end inflation forecast to
6.2 percent in July from 6.5 percent.
Annual consumer inflation was above 9 percent in September,
down from 11 percent in April but still well above the central
bank's year-end target of 5 percent.
Fitch is due to hold a conference on Turkey's credit outlook
in Istanbul on Nov. 8. The agency said this month the country
was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis
and that it would look again soon at its rating.
Fitch rates Turkey's creditworthiness one notch below
investment grade at BB+ with a stable outlook.
The main share index was 0.06 percent down at
71,175 points, outperforming a 0.46 percent fall in the emerging
markets index.
Turkish markets will be closed from midday on Wednesday
until Oct. 30 due to the Eid Al-Adha festival and the Republic
Day holiday.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)