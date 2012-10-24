* Lira, bond yields edge down

* C.bank says may lower lira funding cost

* Bank revises up inflation f'cast

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 The Turkish lira and bond yields eased on Wednesday after the central bank said it may provide cheaper liquidity at its repo auctions and flagged it would trim overnight lending rates more.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said the bank may lower its one-month average lira funding rate - the cost to lenders of borrowing from the central bank - to as low as 5.5 percent from around 5.75 percent currently.

By 1033 GMT, the lira eased to 1.8066 to the dollar from 1.8035 late on Tuesday. Against its euro-dollar basket it weakened to 2.0727, from 2.0707.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.17 percent in a shortened trading day due to the Eid Al-Adha religious festival, down from Tuesday's close at 7.22 percent.

"The continued fall in funding costs will positively effect the bond market. The fall in short-term bond yields in particular will continue," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

A lower funding cost would allow the banks to have more resources to buy treasury bonds.

The central bank also raised its inflation forecasts for this year and next, blaming higher energy prices and tax hikes, and said it would be more cautious in its efforts to support a gradual pick-up in growth next year.

It raised its inflation forecast for 2012 to 7.4 percent from 6.2 percent, and for 2013 to 5.3 percent from 5.1 percent, still stubbornly above its 5 percent medium-term target, but said core inflation was on a downward trend.

The bank cut its overnight lending rate by a smaller-than-expected 50 basis points to 10 percent in October, as it tries to support a slowing economy, while taking steps to curb loan growth to reduce inflation.

It kept its policy rate, the one-week repo rate, at 5.75 percent, and its overnight borrowing rate at 5 percent.

Turkish annual inflation stood at 9.2 percent in September, well above the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent.

The main share index closed down 0.08 percent at 70,708 points, outperforming a 0.32 percent fall in the emerging markets index.

Turkish markets closed at midday (0900 GMT) on Wednesday and will remain shut until Oct. 30 due to Eid Al-Adha and Turkey's Republic Day holiday. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Ron Askew)