* Lira slightly firmer
* Bonds, shares flat
* Fitch's meeting on Nov. 8 eyed
ISTANBUL, Oct 30 The Turkish lira firmed
slightly on Tuesday and bonds were steady as expectations the
country's credit rating will be upgraded and last week's higher
inflation forecasts continued to underpin valuations.
By 0810 GMT, the lira was at 1.8016 against the dollar
, slightly stronger than 1.8066 before the Eid
Al-Adha holiday started on Oct. 24 midday. Against its
euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0668, from
2.0727.
The country's two-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.16
percent, little changed from Wednesday's close at 7.17 percent.
Investors are awaiting a conference to be held in Istanbul
next week by credit ratings agency Fitch to discuss the outlook
for Turkey's rating, which is currently just below
investment-grade at BB+ with a stable outlook.
The agency said earlier this month the country was making
good progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it
would look again soon at its rating.
"Fitch's conference on Nov. 8 will be important. As markets
await a credit rating upgrade, the Turkish assets can continue
to decouple positively until that date," Fatih Keresteci,
strategist at HSBC, said in a note.
The central bank's quarterly inflation report, released last
Wednesday, may also affect Turkish markets further, he added.
The bank raised its inflation forecast for 2012 to 7.4
percent from 6.2 percent, and for 2013 to 5.3 percent from 5.1
percent, blaming higher energy prices and tax
hikes.
"The bank's revisions on its year-end inflation forecast are
high compared with the year-end inflation target of five
percent. Therefore, the bond yields may not fall further,"
Keresteci said.
Turkish annual inflation stood at 9.2 percent in September,
well above the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent.
The main share index edged up 0.24 percent to
70,878 points, in line with a 0.16 percent rise in the wider
emerging markets index.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)