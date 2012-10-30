* Lira slightly firmer

* Bonds, shares flat

* Fitch's meeting on Nov. 8 eyed

ISTANBUL, Oct 30 The Turkish lira firmed slightly on Tuesday and bonds were steady as expectations the country's credit rating will be upgraded and last week's higher inflation forecasts continued to underpin valuations.

By 0810 GMT, the lira was at 1.8016 against the dollar , slightly stronger than 1.8066 before the Eid Al-Adha holiday started on Oct. 24 midday. Against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0668, from 2.0727.

The country's two-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.16 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close at 7.17 percent.

Investors are awaiting a conference to be held in Istanbul next week by credit ratings agency Fitch to discuss the outlook for Turkey's rating, which is currently just below investment-grade at BB+ with a stable outlook.

The agency said earlier this month the country was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it would look again soon at its rating.

"Fitch's conference on Nov. 8 will be important. As markets await a credit rating upgrade, the Turkish assets can continue to decouple positively until that date," Fatih Keresteci, strategist at HSBC, said in a note.

The central bank's quarterly inflation report, released last Wednesday, may also affect Turkish markets further, he added.

The bank raised its inflation forecast for 2012 to 7.4 percent from 6.2 percent, and for 2013 to 5.3 percent from 5.1 percent, blaming higher energy prices and tax hikes.

"The bank's revisions on its year-end inflation forecast are high compared with the year-end inflation target of five percent. Therefore, the bond yields may not fall further," Keresteci said.

Turkish annual inflation stood at 9.2 percent in September, well above the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent.

The main share index edged up 0.24 percent to 70,878 points, in line with a 0.16 percent rise in the wider emerging markets index. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)