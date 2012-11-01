* Bond yields fall on lower treasury borrowing

* Shares hit fresh high

* Lira flat

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 Turkish bond yields dipped to their lowest in almost 22 months on Thursday after the Treasury said it would borrow less than originally planned in November.

Shares rose to a record high for a third consecutive session, buoyed by optimism about earnings in the banking sector and hopes that Fitch will upgrade Turkey to investment grade.

The two-year benchmark yield fell to 6.99 percent in early trade, its lowest since early January 2011, from Wednesday's close at 7.08 percent. By 1007 GMT, it was trading at 7.04 percent.

"The two-year benchmark yield could hit its record low level due to the low supply and the declining funding costs from the central bank," Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities, said in a research note.

The yield hit its lowest ever level of 6.79 percent on Jan. 5, 2011.

Late on Wednesday, the Treasury said it planned to borrow 13 billion lira ($7.24 billion) from domestic markets in November, down from a previously planned 16 billion.

Turkey's central bank has been cautiously easing monetary conditions since July as the economy slows and inflation falls, and has reduced the average lira funding rate - the cost to lenders of borrowing from the central bank - to 5.78 percent from around 10.5 percent in June.

Ratings agency Fitch will hold a conference in Istanbul on Nov. 8 to discuss the outlook for Turkey's rating. Currently it rates Turkey at BB+ with a stable outlook, one notch below investment grade.

Fitch said in October that Turkey was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it would look again soon at its rating.

The main share index was up 0.55 percent at 72,906 points, after earlier hitting a record high of 72,933 points. It was outperforming a 0.03 percent rise in the global emerging markets index.

"We expect the index to rise further. Investors continue to buy banking shares ... We can see some limited selling for profit taking as the index gets closer to the 73,000 level," said Pinar Ikiz, equity senior associate at Is Investment.

Turkey's banking index was up 1.3 percent, building on Wednesday's gains after strong third quarter profits from Garanti Bank boosted optimism about the sector.

The lira was trading flat at 1.7945 against the dollar . Against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0578, from 2.0610. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet)