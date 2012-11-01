* Bond yields fall on lower treasury borrowing
* Shares hit fresh high
* Lira flat
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 Turkish bond yields dipped to
their lowest in almost 22 months on Thursday after the Treasury
said it would borrow less than originally planned in November.
Shares rose to a record high for a third consecutive
session, buoyed by optimism about earnings in the banking sector
and hopes that Fitch will upgrade Turkey to investment grade.
The two-year benchmark yield fell to 6.99
percent in early trade, its lowest since early January 2011,
from Wednesday's close at 7.08 percent. By 1007 GMT, it was
trading at 7.04 percent.
"The two-year benchmark yield could hit its record low level
due to the low supply and the declining funding costs from the
central bank," Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities,
said in a research note.
The yield hit its lowest ever level of 6.79 percent on Jan.
5, 2011.
Late on Wednesday, the Treasury said it planned to borrow 13
billion lira ($7.24 billion) from domestic markets in November,
down from a previously planned 16 billion.
Turkey's central bank has been cautiously easing monetary
conditions since July as the economy slows and inflation falls,
and has reduced the average lira funding rate - the cost to
lenders of borrowing from the central bank - to 5.78 percent
from around 10.5 percent in June.
Ratings agency Fitch will hold a conference in Istanbul on
Nov. 8 to discuss the outlook for Turkey's rating. Currently it
rates Turkey at BB+ with a stable outlook, one notch below
investment grade.
Fitch said in October that Turkey was making good progress
in dealing with the financial crisis and that it would look
again soon at its rating.
The main share index was up 0.55 percent at 72,906
points, after earlier hitting a record high of 72,933 points. It
was outperforming a 0.03 percent rise in the global emerging
markets index.
"We expect the index to rise further. Investors continue to
buy banking shares ... We can see some limited selling for
profit taking as the index gets closer to the 73,000 level,"
said Pinar Ikiz, equity senior associate at Is Investment.
Turkey's banking index was up 1.3 percent, building
on Wednesday's gains after strong third quarter profits from
Garanti Bank boosted optimism about the sector.
The lira was trading flat at 1.7945 against the dollar
. Against its euro-dollar basket it
firmed to 2.0578, from 2.0610.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John
Stonestreet)