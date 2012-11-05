* Bond yields inch up ahead of debt auctions, Fitch

* Inflation broadly in line with forecast

* Lira slightly weaker, banking shares down

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 Turkish bonds fell on Monday as investors made room for new supply and priced in concerns that a review by credit agency Fitch will see only the country's debt outlook upgraded rather than its rating.

Turkey's consumer price index rose 1.96 percent month-on-month in October, less than a Reuters poll forecast of a 2.1 percent rise, for a year-on-year increase of 7.80 percent, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Monday.

By 0917 GMT, Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield inched up to 7.05 percent from a previous close of 7.02 percent.

"It's normal for yields to inch up ahead of the debt auctions but the increase would be limited as the treasury's bond supply is low," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

Usually bond yields tend to increase ahead of debt auctions as investors sell bonds to have enough room in their portfolio to make purchases in the auctions.

The treasury will tap a four-year fixed-coupon bond and will issue a ten-year CPI indexed-bond on Monday.

"The most important development will be the Fitch conference. Expectations are gradually shifting to an upgrade of the credit rating outlook instead of the credit rating itself. This is worsening sentiment and investors are selling bonds," Comert added.

Ratings agency Fitch will hold a conference in Istanbul on Nov. 8 to discuss the outlook for Turkey's rating. In October, it said Turkey was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis. Currently, it rates Turkey at BB+ with a stable outlook, one notch below investment grade.

Comert added that the yield on the two-year benchmark bond could rise to 7.20-7.30 percent if Fitch does not upgrade Turkey's credit rating or keeps the rating and the outlook as it is.

Turkey's main share index was 0.1 percent higher at 71,495 points, outperforming a 0.53 percent fall in the global emerging markets index.

The banking sector was 0.34 percent lower after falling 2.41 percent on Friday due to a media report saying banks would be fined by the Competition Board for colluding on setting interest rates.

"The head of Competition Board signalled that a decision regarding banks will be pending in March. This will be a potential risk factor to banks' 2013 earnings," wrote analysts at Oyak Securities.

"We believe the market is exaggerating the possible amounts. In the meantime, the damage is done; short term profit taking is triggered," they said.

The lira was slightly weaker at 1.7919 against the dollar , compared with 1.7889 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket it was flat at 2.0429. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Keiron Henderson)